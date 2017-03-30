VIDEO: Andrew Rannells Talks 'Girls' Performance; Takes 'Pup' Quiz on TONIGHT SHOW

On last night's TONIGHT SHOW, guest Andrew Rannells told the real-life audition story that inspired his storyline in the final season of HBO's GIRLS and explained why his decision to sing "Let Me Be Your Star" from NBC's Smash was kind of out of spite. Later, Katie Holmes and Rannells faced off in a trivia game where the winner of each round got a puppy to snuggle with. Check out the clips below!

Andrew Rannells is best known for his role as Elder Price in the 2011 Broadway musical THE BOOK OF MORMON, which earned him a nomination for the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical. As a featured soloist on the musical's Original Broadway Cast Recording, he won the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

His other Broadway credits include Jersey Boys, Hairspray, and Hedwig and the Angry Inch. He portrayed King George III in Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical Hamilton, temporarily replacing Jonathan Groff in the role on Broadway. He currently stars in HBO's Girls.

Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

