SPEECH & DEBATE Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Out This Month; Pre-Order for Kristin Chenoweth Track!

Sycamore Pictures has just announced the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack for SPEECH & DEBATE will be released by Broadway Records.

The original motion picture soundtrack will be available for pre-order at Amazon.com, iTunes, and BroadwayRecords.com on Friday, March 24 and will be released on Friday, March 31. Every pre-order will receive an immediate download of the original song "Losers Are Winners (Flying Free)" performed by Kristin Chenoweth.

Sycamore Pictures will donate 10% of all soundtrack sales to the Kristin Chenoweth Arts & Education Foundation, which offers entertainment and artistic enrichment to the community in her HOME TOWN of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. More information can be found HERE.

Track List:

Opening Rant (Jeremy Rowley)

No Trouble (Alex Rhodes)

Diwata's Audition (Sarah Steele)

Tonight (Magic Man)

Crap Sandwich, Part One (Sarah Steele)

Years and Years (King)

Crap Sandwich, Part Two (Sarah Steele)

More Weight (Sarah Steele)

Group Interpretation Intro (Sarah Steele)

Hold It In (Sarah Steele & Austin P. MacKenzie)

Solomon's Speech (Liam James)

Freedom '90 (George Michael)

Losers Are Winners (Flying Free) (Kristin Chenoweth)

End Title (Deborah Lurie)

Bonus Track: Know Me Better (Austin P. McKenzie)

On Sunday, April 2, the film will also champion a day to celebrate the power of theater. Americans for the Arts, the nation's leading nonprofit organization for advancing the arts, will serve as the event's advocacy partner. Leading up to the premiere the film is asking theater fans everywhere to share the impact that theater has had on their lives by using #FindYourVoice. Guests at the screening will also have the opportunity to lend their support to the arts advocacy conversation by sending a postcard to their legislator in support of a pro-arts Congress.

On Friday, April 7, 2017 the film will premiere in select theaters and VOD. Starring Liam James, Sarah Steele, Austin P. McKenzie, Roger Bart, Janeane Garofalo, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Kal Penn, Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Skylar Astin and featuring cameos by Broadway's biggest stars, a stellar supporting cast, and an original song performed by Kristin Chenoweth, Speech & Debate is sure to thrill audiences young and old, alike!

The wickedly funny Speech & Debate follows three teenagers brought together by a series of mishaps. Frustrated by the hypocrisy they see in their parents, teachers, and the entire school board, the unlikely trio set out to find a common truth and make their voices heard as they revive a defunct school club and take on the world. Blogging, blackmail, and Broadway belting drive the trio's bond in this outrageous comedy. Sarah Steele ("The Good Fight"), returns to the big screen as the beloved "Diwata;" a role she originated Off-Broadway. Liam James (The Way, Way Back) and Austin P. McKenzie (Spring Awakening) star as her unlikely friends, "Solomon" and "Howie."

Fresh off his Broadway breakthrough and Tony Award for The Humans, playwright Stephen Karam adapts his first comedy Speech & Debate for the screen. Three of Karam's acclaimed plays including Speech & Debate, Sons of the Prophet and The Humans premiered at New York City's Roundabout Theatre Company and continued on to success around the country. Karam is a two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist & two-time NY Drama Critics Circle winner; as well as an Obie, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, Lucille Lortel and Hull-Warriner award winner. Having appeared in the New York productions of both Speech & Debate and The Humans, actress Sarah Steele returns to the big screen for Karam's film debut.

Sycamore Pictures produced the Sundance hit The Way, Way Back, starring Steve Carell and Sam Rockwell, John Carney's Begin Again starring Kiera Knightley and Mark Ruffalo, Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden's Mississippi Grind, starring Ryan Reynolds and Ben Mendelsohn, John Krasinski's The Hollars, with Anna Kendrick and Margo Martindale, the dysfunctional family comedy A Merry Friggin' Christmas starring Robin Williams and Joel McHale, and Collide starring Nicholas Hoult and Felicity Jones.

Broadway Records (Van Dean, President) is one of the preeminent theatrical record labels to produce original cast albums for major Broadway and Off-Broadway shows including the Grammy nominated Matilda The Musical, Fiddler on the Roof (2015 revival), Tony Award-winning The Color Purple (2015 revival), ALLEGIANCE and Disaster! among others. Recent releases include The Visit, Doctor Zhivago, Side Show (2014 revival), Bonnie & Clyde, Big Fish and NBC's television events, The Wiz Live! and Peter Pan Live!. The label's critically-acclaimed "Live at Feinstein's/54 BELOW" series features top Broadway stars including Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, Annaleigh Ashford, Norbert Leo Butz, Sierra Boggess, Laura Benanti, Emily Skinner & Alice Ripley, Frank Wildhorn and Friends, Micky Dolenz and many others. Most recently, Broadway Records launched the Broadway for Orlando initiative (in partnership with creators Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley) as a response to the Pulse nightclub mass shooting. The all-star benefit single, "What the World Needs Now is Love" (recorded at NYC's Avatar Studios on Wednesday, June 15, 2016) has been downloaded more than 65k times and raised over $100k to date and counting, with 100% of the proceeds benefitting the GLBT Center of Central Florida. Additionally, the song reached No. 1 on the iTunes song chart in its first week of release and broke into the Billboard Top 100 with no commercial radio play. A special charitable CD/DVD recording, From Broadway With Love: A Benefit Concert For Orlando, was released in December. To learn more, visit BroadwayRecords.com.

