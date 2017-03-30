FROZEN Producer Peter Del Vecho Reveals Hit Film's Original Ending!

As part of Entertainment Weekly's 'Untold Stories' issue, FROZEN producer Peter Del Vecho reveals shocking elements of the original ending to Disney's mega-animated hit film FROZEN, including a massive avalanche, an army of snow monsters, Elsa being jilted at the altar and a fateful prophecy.

In the article, Del Vecho takes EW on the step-by-step journey which eventually led the creative team to the beloved characters and plot lines which audiences came to love. Click here to find out the fates of Elsa, Anna and more in the original ending of FROZEN!

Walt Disney Animation Studios' animated feature "Frozen" launched a worldwide phenomenon in 2013, BECOMING the highest-grossing animated feature ever released with more than $1.27 billion in global box office. Directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, written by Lee and produced by Peter Del Vecho, "Frozen" has received multiple honors, including two Academy Awards®, the Golden Globe®, BAFTA® Award, PGA Award, five Annie Awards and two Grammy® Awards, as well as the Japan Academy Prize for Best Foreign Film, BECOMING the first animated film in history to win this award. "Frozen" was one of the biggest home entertainment successes of the last decade, and the film's quadruple Platinum soundtrack, featuring the Oscar®-winning song "Let It Go," has sold over 10 million units worldwide and spent 33 weeks in the top 5 on the Billboard 200 chart, including 13 weeks at No. 1. The adventures of Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Kristoff and Sven continued in 2015's "Frozen Fever," a Walt Disney Animation Studios short film created by the original "Frozen" team, who are also working on a feature sequel.

In 2017, ABC will air an all-new "Frozen" animated special starring the original cast, and Disney Theatrical Group has announced that a musical stage show will arrive on Broadway in spring 2018, with music and lyrics by "Frozen" songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and book by "Frozen" writer-director Jennifer Lee.

Image courtesy of Disney

