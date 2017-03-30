Megan Hilty, Andrew Rannells Among Guest Voice Cast of SOFIA THE FIRST Season 4
Season four of Disney Junior's hit animated series SOFIA THE FIRST will debut FRIDAY, APRIL 28 (11:30 a.m., EDT) on Disney Channel. The series, which holds the record for the top two cable TV telecasts ever among Kids 2-5 and top three cable TV telecasts ever among Girls 2-5, was recently honored with a Humanitas Prize which recognizes film and television programs that inspire compassion, hope and understanding. The new season will find Sofia taking on a bigger role as a protector of her kingdom and will also have her visiting a new enchanted world called "The Mystic Isles."
BWW has learned that the guest voice cast for season four includes Andrew Rannells ("Girls", BOOK OR MORMON) as an enthusiastic unicorn named Skye; Megan Hilty ("Smash",NOISES OFF) as a Crystalmaster named Prisma; Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan (both from "The Lord of the Rings" franchise) as two gnomes named Malachite and Fig; Ming-Na Wen (ABC's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.") as a magical human/hawk character named Vega; Jurnee Smollett-Bell ("Underground") as a crystal fairy named Christa; and Kimiko Glenn (WAITRESS,"Orange Is the New Black") and Jane Krakowski (SHE LOVES ME, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt") as dragons named Cinder and Sizzle.
Created for kids 2-7 and their parents/caregivers, "Sofia the First" tells the story of an ordinary girl who becomes a princess and, throughout her journey, learns that possessing the characteristics of a true princess - honesty, loyalty, compassion and grace - is what makes one truly royal. The series stars the voices of Ariel Winter as Sofia; Sara Ramirez as Queen Miranda; Wayne Brady as Clover; Tim Gunn as Baileywick; Darcy Rose Byrnes as Amber; Nicolas Cantu as James; Travis Willingham as King Roland II; and Jess Harnell as Cedric. Recurring guest stars include Eric Stonestreet, Ellie Kemper, Anna Camp, Kiernan Shipka, Hugh Bonneville and Bonnie Hunt.
"Sofia the First" is executive-produced by Jamie Mitchell and Craig Gerber. Mitchell also serves as director. Emmy Award winners John Kavanaugh ("Elena of Avalor") and Kevin Kliesch ("Tangled: The Series") serve as songwriter/music director and composer, respectively. "Sofia the First" is a production of Disney Television Animation.
Disney Junior reflects the emotional connection generations of consumers have to Disney storytelling and Disney characters, both classic and contemporary. It invites mom and dad to join their child in the Disney experience of magical, musical and heartfelt stories and characters, while incorporating specific learning and development themes designed for kids age 2-7. Disney Junior's series blend Disney's unparalleled storytelling and characters kids love deeply with learning, including early math, language skills, healthy eating and lifestyles, and social skills. In the U.S., Disney Junior is a daily programming block on Disney Channel and a 24-hour channel reaching over 73 million U.S. homes. In total, there are 35 Disney Junior channels in 27 languages around the world.
Photo credit: Disney Junior