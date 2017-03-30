Laura Bell Bundy, Jonathan Groff, Megan Hilty, Rory O'Malley & More Headed to Young Actors' Theatre Camp in San Francisco

Founding Directors Shawn Ryan and John Ainsworth announced today the all-star line-up that will comprise this summer's Young Actors' Theatre Camp.

Celebrating its 16th anniversary, Young Actors' Theatre Camp gives students ages 8-18 from around the world the opportunity to participate in a variety of hands-on classes to hone their skills and incite their creative imagination.

For additional information on Young Actors' Theatre Camp, visit campyatc.com or call (925) 858-3548.

The summer camp sessions are 11 days/10 nights. Session dates for summer 2017 are: July 3-12, 2017; July 13-22; August 5-11; and August 5-14.

The first two summer sessions (July 3-12, 2017 and July 13-22, 2017) will take place at Camp MayMac, located in the rolling hills of the beautiful Santa Cruz mountains.

The second two summer sessions (August 5-11 and August 5-14, 2017) will take place at Camp Mt. Cross, located in the coastal redwood forest of the Santa Cruz Mountains, 20 minutes from the Santa Cruz beaches.

This year's faculty includes (in alphabetical order):

John Ainsworth (Glee, American Horror Story)

James Alsop (Choreographer for Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé)

Laura Bell Bundy (Tony nominee for Legally Blonde)

Jillian Butler (National Tour of Wicked, Camp Alum)

Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, "Looking," "Frozen")

Naomi Grossman (FX's "American Horror Story"

Megan Hilty ("Smash", Wicked)

Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Newsies, Tuck Everlasting)

Alex Newman (Casting dept. of "Glee," "Supernatural")

Jim O'Heir (NBC's "Parks and Recreation")

Rory O'Malley (Hamilton, Book of Mormon)

Missi Pyle ("Charlie and the Chocolate Factory")

Shawn Ryan ("Famous in Love")

Alysha Umphress (Broadway's On the Town, American Idiot)

Hailed as one of the nation's premier drama and theatre camps, courses at the Young Actors' Theatre Camp range from vocal technique, acting, and dancing to filmmaking, on-camera audition technique, improvisation and more. Outside of classes, campers will enjoy a variety of activities include swimming, movie nights, talent shows, arts and crafts, nature hikes...and, of course, S'mores!

"This summer's camp is not to be missed," said Ryan. "We're known as the place for all the drama-tweens and drama-teens to come each summer. We've created a safe environment with a supportive peer group where anyone can express themselves without limits or fears-something that many of the participating students have expressed as missing from their daily school lives. That's what makes our camp so special."

Adds Ainsworth: "Inspiring kids to express themselves through the performing arts and encouraging them to get out of their comfort zones can only be achieved if they know they are in a safe environment. With a 90% student return rate, Young Actors' Theatre Camp has turned many first-time students into lifelong campers and, eventually, long-term staff."



In honor of the 16th anniversary, Young Actors' Theatre Camp has made a video on the importance of arts education, starring all of the favorite Master Class teachers, campers, and parents from throughout the years. The video can be viewed here!

2017 also brings the release of Young Actors' Theatre Camp's first feature film, "Sleep Away," which was conceived by Ainsworth and directed by Tyler Pavey, a Master Class teacher and Hollywood Director. The film was shot entirely at the camp last summer, utilizing the campers as cast and assistant crew members. Master Class teachers who were visiting the camp participated in the filming as well.

"Sleep Away" also stars Missi Pyle ("Charlie and the Chocolate Factory"), Naomi Grossman ("American Horror Story"), Carlos Penavega ("Big Time Rush," "Grease Live!"), Alexa Penvega ("Spy Kids"), Tony Award-nominee Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde) and many more!

The Young Actors' Theatre Camp is celebrating 16 years of inspiring and educating young performers to "Discover and Develop the Artist Within." Voted year-after-year as the Bay Area's "Best Overnight Camp" by Bay Area Parent and Parents' Press magazines, Young Actors' Theatre Camp has won multiple awards and was the inaugural inductee into Bay Area Parent magazine's "Hall of Fame."

This year is especially sweet as Young Actors' Theatre Camp celebrates two camp alumni who are currently treading the boards on Broadway and on Tour! Bobby Conte-Thornton, star of A Bronx Tale: The Musical on Broadway and Jillian Butler, currently on tour with Wicked. Both actors have formative experiences at the camp as youngsters.

Young Actors' Theatre Camp is located in the beautiful Santa Cruz Mountains and is designed to fit all experience levels of campers.

Registration is currently open - for more information call (925) 858-3548 or email Info@CampYATC.com.

