BWW Morning Brief March 20th, 2017 - Original Stars of KINKY BOOTS Reunite for TDF!

by Stage Tube - March 19, 2017

Would he jet to New York at the invitation of Canada's progressive hero, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to attend a Broadway performance of "Come From Away," a musical that showcases the generosity of foreigners? "Absolutely not," the president said.. (more...)

2) Jason Kander Strikes Back at Richard Spencer's Use of Song from CABARET

by BWW News Desk - March 19, 2017

Richard Spencer, founder of the 'Alt-Right' movement is no one's favorite person, especially as he continually harasses Democrats on Twitter. In a recent exchange reporter and columnist Eli Lake and Josh Marshall, editor and publisher of the news publication Talking Points Memo, Spencer pushed his luck.. (more...)

3) James Monroe Iglehart Revisits His Friends in Agrabah

by BWW News Desk - March 19, 2017

James Monroe Iglehart, the iconic originator of The Genie in ALADDIN, recently stepped down from the role that earned him a Tony in 2014. The actor will soon be joining the Broadway cast of HAMILTON as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson. It seems, however, that Iglehart was feeling a little nostalgic as he announced on Twitter that he's on stage this weekend as Genie. Time to get some last minute tickets!. (more...)

4) BWW Review: Jo Lampert Is Stellar In David Byrne's JOAN OF ARC: INTO THE FIRE

by Michael Dale - March 19, 2017

Who is she? Where did she come from? These are questions likely to pass through the minds of Off-Broadway's regular attendees while witnessing Jo Lampert's stellar performance as the title character of David Byrne's new musical, JOAN OF ARC: INTO THE FIRE.. (more...)

5) BWW Exclusive: TAILS OF BROADWAY- Meet Ariana DeBose's Feline Friends, Freddy and Izzy!

by Jessica Fallon Gordon - March 19, 2017

In this edition, meet A BRONX TALE star Ariana DeBose's feline friends, Izzy and Freddy!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- Jason Odell Williams's CHURCH & STATE opens Off-Broadway tonight.

- Bernadette Peters and more celebrate Cameron Mackintosh at Signature's Sondheim Gala in D.C.

- The Chicago cast of HAMILTON headlines 'CONCERT FOR AMERICA' in the Windy City...

- And four 'Lolas' will strut their stuff this evening at the TDF HONORS KINKY BOOTS benefit!

BWW Exclusive: Go in-depth on THE PRICE playwright Arthur Miller's life and works with our timeline!

#MotivationalMonday: Here's a start-of-the-week pick-me-up from KINKY BOOTS' original Lola, Billy Porter...

"For me, life is about being positive and hopeful, choosing to be joyful, choosing to be encouraging, choosing to be empowering." - Billy Porter (via BrainyQuote)

Set Your DVR... for BEAUTY AND THE BEAST's Audra McDonald, stopping by STEPHEN COLBERT tonight on CBS!

What we're geeking out over: Josh Gad's surprise appearance at Magic Kingdom!

What we're watching: Check out highlights from this year's BROADWAY BACKWARDS, featuring Cynthia Erivo, Josh Groban and more!

Social Butterfly: See SCHOOL OF ROCK's Spice Girls moment across the pond!

