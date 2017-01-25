Bernadette Peters, Norm Lewis and More to Honor Cameron Mackintosh at Signature's Sondheim Gala

Save the date for Signature Theater's 2017 Sondheim Award Gala, honoring Sir Cameron Mackintosh, on Monday, March 20, 2017 at the Embassy of Italy.

Sir Cameron Mackintosh has produced the three longest-running musicals in history: LES MISERABLES, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA and CATS, in addition to the most successful production of Stephen Sondheim's legendary FOLLIES in London.

His spectacular new production of MISS SAIGON opens on Broadway in March 2017, while his co-production with Disney of MARY POPPINS sprinkles its magic worldwide.

Performers for the gala include Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters (Broadway's Follies, Into the Woods, Sunday in the Park with George), Norm Lewis (Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera and LES MISERABLES, Signature's First You Dream and Sweeney Todd), and Liz Callaway (Broadway's Merrily We Roll Along, Cats, Miss Saigon).

Gala Chair is Rynthia M. Rost, Esq., Vice President.

Related Articles