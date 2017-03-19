Jason Kander Strikes Back at Richard Spencer's Use of Song from CABARET

Richard Spencer, founder of the 'Alt-Right' movement is no one's favorite person, especially as he continually harasses Democrats on Twitter. In a recent exchange reporter and columnist Eli Lake and Josh Marshall, editor and publisher of the news publication Talking Points Memo, Spencer pushed his luck.

Lake initially posted an article about Russian/US relations with the comment 'an essential piece on why we need a unity strategy to defeat Russia.

This is @jkirchick at his best. An essential piece on why we need a unity strategy to defeat Russia https://t.co/A7O2XrmG7U - Eli Lake (@EliLake) March 17, 2017

Spencer responded with a question

Who is "we"? https://t.co/MQkUMvKxGp - Richard

Lake kept his answer simple

Spencer didn't give up there

I have never had my drinks paid for by a lobbyist for a foreign government. Can you say the same? https://t.co/mLloOaxLs3 - Richard Josh Marshall joined the conversation and candidly spoke his mind You're a Nazi & a stain on this country's greatness. I can say that. https://t.co/fMDgiKPDDT - Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) March 18, 2017

which goaded Spencer

.@joshtpm don't you have some porn to tweet out? - Richard Marshall then told Spencer to take his philosophies back to an era where they would be more appreciated Take your trash philosophy back to the 1930s, chump. You're just a punk. https://t.co/VTkcuPmlPO - Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) March 18, 2017

Spencer responded with 'Tomorrow Belongs to Us,' a song sung by Nazi's in CABARET

.@joshtpm 1930s? No, tomorrow belongs to us. https://t.co/gpmWYIITr4 - Richard

The invocation of the iconic musical brought political superstar Jason Kander, nephew of John Kander, into the conversation where the former Missouri Secretary of State educated Spencer on a few things concerning the anthem.

Hey buddy, that song you love was written by my uncle. He's been married to my other uncle for 40 years. And he's a Jew.



Sing it proud. https://t.co/yrL4242sl5 - Jason Kander (@JasonKander) March 18, 2017

Spencer effectively retreated, while the Twitterverse was free to appreciate John Kander's songwriting skill and convincing portrayal of the Weimar era.

