VIDEO: Mel C Joins Cast of West End SCHOOL OF ROCK for Performance of 'Wannabe'

Last night at the New London Theatre, Mel C joined the West End cast of School of Rock THE MUSICAL, and surprised the audience with a performance of the Spice Girls hit "Wannabe." For her surprise performance, she was joined by the kids from the musical as well as David Fynn who plays leading man Dewy Finn. Following a standing ovation for the show, the audience stayed on their feet for Mel's performance accompanied by the cast of School of Rock The Musical, which brought the house down. Check out video of the performance below!

Based on the iconic hit movie and with a rocking new score by Andrew Lloyd Webber, School of Rock - The Musical follows slacker and wannabe rock star Dewey Finn turn a class of straight-A 10 year old students into an ear popping, riff scorching, all conquering rock band! Dewey poses as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school to make ends meet, and when he discovers his fifth graders' musical talents, he enlists his class to form a rock group and conquer the Battle of the Bands. As Dewey falls for the beautiful headmistress, can he and his students keep this special assignment secret as they learn to fully embrace the power of rock?

Based on the smash hit 2003 film of the same title, School of Rock features music from the movie, as well as new music written byAndrew Lloyd Webber with lyrics by Glenn Slater and a book by Julian Fellowes. School of Rock - The Musical is directed byLaurence Connor with choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter, set and costume designs by Anna Louizos, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Mick Potter, music supervision by John Rigby with Matt Smith as musical director.

Photo credit: Craig Sugden

#GirlPower ?????@MelanieCmusic joined the cast of #SchoolOfRockUK last night and ROCKED Wannabe! pic.twitter.com/m0fTsHuiq5 — School of Rock UK (@SchoolOfRockUK) March 17, 2017



