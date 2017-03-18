VIDEO: Josh Gad Surprises Guests at 'Be Our Guest' Restaurant at Magic Kingdom

Josh Gad waltzes with a lucky

diner at 'Be Our Guest' Restaurant

Actor Josh Gad, who portrays Lefou in Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, surprised guests dining at the Be Our Guest restaurant in New Fantasyland at Magic Kingdom in celebration of the new live-action movie. Check out the appearance below!

Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is now in theaters and is a live-action re-telling of the studio's animated classic which refashions the classic characters from the tale as old as time for a contemporary audience, staying true to the original music while updating the score with several new songs. "Beauty and the Beast" is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle's enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast's hideous exterior and realize the kind heart and soul of the true Prince within.

Directed by Oscar winner Bill Condon based on the 1991 animated film, "Beauty and the Beast" is produced by Mandeville Films' David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman, with eight-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken, who won two Academy Awards® (Best Original Score and Best Song) for the 1991 animated film, providing the score, which will include new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as several new songs written by Menken and three-time Oscar winnerTim Rice.

