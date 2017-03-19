It's Miller('s) Time- A History of the Life and Works of Arthur Miller

Mar. 19, 2017  

He is considered one of the greatest playwrights of the twentieth century, and his legacy continues on Broadway this season.

Arthur Miller's career as a writer spanned over seven decades and gave us some of the greatest works in the American theatrical canon. While plays like Death of a Salesman, A View from the Bridge and The Crucible are Miller's best known, he wrote dozens of other works during his lifetime, one of which being The Price, which opened on Thursday night at the American Airlines Theatre.

In celebration of the show's opening, we are tributing the playwright with an in-depth look at his life and works.

