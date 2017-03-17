VIDEO: Watch Josh Groban, Andrew Rannells & More Gender Swap at Broadway Backwards!

Broadway Backwards on March, 13, 2017, where men sing songs intended for women and vice versa without changing pronouns, shattered fundraising records, bringing in an impressive $522,870 to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center in New York City.



Tony winner Cynthia Erivo brought the house down with a gospel-infused rendition of "Make Them Year You" from Ragtime. Her powerful, show-stopping vocals, backed by the Broadway Backwards ensemble, had the audience on its feet cheering for more in a fitting finale to this year's show.



Four-time Grammy nominee and pop icon Josh Groban, currently starring on Broadway in Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, closed the first act with a stirring version of "Someone Else's Story" from Chess. Groban shared that his first performance for a Broadway audience was a 2003 Chess benefit concert for The Actors Fund. On this evening, he fulfilled his dream of singing this gorgeous ballad.



The evening of empowerment kicked off with a high-spirited, tap-happy rendition of "Tap Your Troubles Away" from Mack & Mabel, led by Clyde Alves and the equally rhythmic, rainbow-wearing Backwards ensemble.



Eric Petersen delivered a hilariously boisterous rendition of "Shy" from Once Upon a Mattress. Interrupting a peaceful reading cafe with his search for his blind date, Petersen's over-the-stop slapstick and lovable goofiness left the audience in stitches. Tony nominee Andrew Rannells gave a sassy and powerful rendition of "Wherever He Ain't" from Mack & Mabel.



While waiting in an audition room, Sierra Boggess became entranced by Aladdin's Kathryn Terza as she warmed up. Inspired, Boggess sang "Kiss the Girl" from The Little Mermaid, in which Boggess originated the lead role.



