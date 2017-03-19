BWW Exclusive: TAILS OF BROADWAY- Meet Ariana DeBose's Feline Friends, Freddy and Izzy!

After a long week of treading the boards, what better way for performers to unwind than with the affection of a furry friend? In one of BroadwayWorld's newest series, Tails of Broadway, photographer Jessica Fallon Gordon is capturing priceless moments between Broadway's brightest stars and their pets.

In this edition, meet A BRONX TALE star Ariana DeBose's feline friends, Izzy and Freddy!

Pet Profile

Name: Isadora 'Izzy' Duncan & Frederick 'Freddy' Douglass. They just seemed to fit their personalities. She's a little diva & he's got a lot to say ;)

Breed: She's a Calico & he's a Russian Blue.

How long you've owned: since November 2015.

Adoption story: Our little lovers were abandoned on our street. I woke up one morning to meditate. I finished my meditation to "meow?!?!" My partner, Jill, had gone and brought them in from the rain. We bathed them and shortly after got them to a vet. The rest is history. Our intention was to be foster parents, but now we can't bare the thought of separating them. We're a happy lil family.

Favorite thing to do with your pet: Snuggle & dance :) They dance between my legs while we listen to Pandora. The Bollywood station is Izzy's favorite.

The naughtiest thing your pet has done: Peed on my couch. I was not thrilled.

What would your pet's catch-phrase be:

Izzy: "... but I'm pretty!?"

Freddy: "COME PLAY WITH ME," spoken in a Russian accent.