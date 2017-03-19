BWW Exclusive: TAILS OF BROADWAY- Meet Ariana DeBose's Feline Friends, Freddy and Izzy!
After a long week of treading the boards, what better way for performers to unwind than with the affection of a furry friend? In one of BroadwayWorld's newest series, Tails of Broadway, photographer Jessica Fallon Gordon is capturing priceless moments between Broadway's brightest stars and their pets.
In this edition, meet A BRONX TALE star Ariana DeBose's feline friends, Izzy and Freddy!
Pet Profile
Name: Isadora 'Izzy' Duncan & Frederick 'Freddy' Douglass. They just seemed to fit their personalities. She's a little diva & he's got a lot to say ;)
Breed: She's a Calico & he's a Russian Blue.
How long you've owned: since November 2015.
Adoption story: Our little lovers were abandoned on our street. I woke up one morning to meditate. I finished my meditation to "meow?!?!" My partner, Jill, had gone and brought them in from the rain. We bathed them and shortly after got them to a vet. The rest is history. Our intention was to be foster parents, but now we can't bare the thought of separating them. We're a happy lil family.
Favorite thing to do with your pet: Snuggle & dance :) They dance between my legs while we listen to Pandora. The Bollywood station is Izzy's favorite.
The naughtiest thing your pet has done: Peed on my couch. I was not thrilled.
What would your pet's catch-phrase be:
Izzy: "... but I'm pretty!?"
Freddy: "COME PLAY WITH ME," spoken in a Russian accent.
Ariana DeBose and Freddy
Izzy and Freddy
Ariana DeBose, Freddy and Izzy
Freddy
Izzy
Ariana DeBose and Izzy
Freddy
Izzy and Ariana DeBose
Freddy
Freddy, Izzy and Ariana DeBose
Izzy
Freddy