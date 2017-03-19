James Monroe Iglehart Revisits His Friends in Agrabah

James Monroe Iglehart, the iconic originator of Genie in ALADDIN, recently stepped down from the role that earned him a Tony in 2014. The actor will soon be joining the Broadway cast of HAMILTON as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson. It seems, however, that Iglehart was feeling a little nostalgic as he announced on Twitter that he's on stage this weekend as Genie. Time to get some last minute tickets!

Nope it was ME & I am back tomorrow as well!!! https://t.co/BPD8X2mLuG - james m. iglehart (@jamesmiglehart) March 19, 2017

James Monroe Iglehart made his Broadway debut in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Iglehart then originated the role of Bobby in Memphis on Broadway before landing the role of Genie in Aladdin. For his work as the Genie, James won both the Tony Award and the Drama Desk Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. James made his sold-out solo debut at 54 Below in a show entitled "How the Heck Did I Get Here?" James has played concert venues across the country. James recurred on Netflix's original series "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" as Coriolanus Burt, the rival of male protagonist Titus Andromedon played by Tituss Burgess. James also guest starred on the Fox television show "Gotham." He recently filmed his feature debut opposite Richard Gere, Peter Dinklage and Juilianna Marguilles in the upcoming The Three Christs of Ypsilanti. He is a native of the San Francisco Bay area.

Aladdin opened to critical acclaim on March 20th, 2014. Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, the show features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida) and four-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Aladdin, adapted from the Disney film and centuries-old folktales including "One Thousand and One Nights," is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin's journey sweeps audiences into an exotic world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

