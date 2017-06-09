WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD Articles

Jun. 9, 2017  

1) BWW Morning Brief June 9th, 2017 - It's Tonys Weekend! Breaking: Who Will Perform at the 2017 Tony Awards? List Announced!
by BWW News Desk - June 08, 2017

The Tony Awards have announced an incredible line up of performances for the 71stAnnual Tony Awards, which will broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on CBS, Sunday, June 11th, 8:00 - 11:00 p.m. (ET/PT time delay). The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.. (more...)

2) BWW Morning Brief June 9th, 2017 - It's Tonys Weekend! VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson & James Corden Face Off in No-Holds-Barred Rap Battle
by TV News Desk - June 08, 2017

On last night's LATE LATE SHOW, James Corden challenged guest Jennifer Hudson to a no-holds-barred rap battle, and Jennifer unleashes her knockout punch at the end of the fight. Check out the latest edition of 'Drop the Mic' below!. (more...)

3) BWW Morning Brief June 9th, 2017 - It's Tonys Weekend! First Look - Netflix Shares Images & Trailer for OH, HELLO ON BROADWAY!
by TV News Desk - June 08, 2017

Nick Kroll and John Mulaney are bringing their Broadway hit OH, HELLO ON BROADWAY to Netflix on June 13! Check out photos and just-released trailer below!. (more...)

4) BWW Morning Brief June 9th, 2017 - It's Tonys Weekend! Malcolm McDowell to Co-Host BROADWAY BARKS with Bernadette Peters; Christy Altomare, Jenn Colella, Corey Cott, Christine Ebersole & More to Appear!
by BWW News Desk - June 08, 2017

Broadway Barks co-founder Bernadette Peters announces her Mozart in the Jungle co-star, Malcolm McDowell, to co-host the 19th annual dog & cat adoption event with her on July 8, 2017.. (more...)

5) BWW Morning Brief June 9th, 2017 - It's Tonys Weekend! VIDEO: Audra McDonald Transforms to Pop Diva in HELLO AGAIN Music Video
by Movies News Desk - June 08, 2017

Six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald is transformed into a pop diva in the new music video for the song "Beyond the Moon," from the upcoming film HELLO AGAIN. The song was written specifically for McDonald for the film. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is 54 Below Tonys Viewing Party host Cady Huffman (portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop
to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

- NAPOLI, BROOKLN begins previews Off-Broadway tonight.
- Heather Headley and Jessie Mueller headline Chicago Shakespeare's GALA 2017 this evening...
- Robert Sean Leonard stars in KING RICHARD II, starting Sunday at The Old Globe.
- And Kevin Spacey hosts the 71st Annual Tony Awards on Sunday night!

BWW Exclusive: Find out where to eat, drink and be merry in NYC and L.A. during the 2017 Tony Awards!

#FridayFunday: With a new Temptations musical on the horizon, head into the weekend with their hit, "My Girl"!

What we're geeking out over: Laura Osnes, Taylor Louderman and Desi Oakley performing "The Princess Power Medley"!

What we're watching: Get an inside look at Paloma Young's Tony-nominated costume designs for 'GREAT COMET'...

Social Butterfly: Former FBI Director James Comey testified yesterday, and Broadway took to Twitter with the hashtag #ComeyBroadway, inserting Comey's name into a Broadway reference. Here's one of our favorites:

See you bright and early on Monday, BroadwayWorld!


