Broadway Takes To Twitter With #ComeyBroadway

As former FBI Director James Comey testifies on his interactions with President Donald Trump and on Russian interference in the election, Broadway has taken to Twitter to express their excitement with the hashtag #ComeyBroadway - where they insert Comey's name into a Broadway reference. The hashtag was started by Howard Sherman.

Tweet your #ComeyBroadway tweets @BroadwayWorld for a chance to be featured!

Check out some of our favorites below!

Photo: FBI/Creative Commons



COMEY FROM AWAY #ComeyBroadway — Howard Sherman (@HESherman) June 8, 2017

"Comey Tonight" #ComeyBroadway — Rob Weinert-Kendt (@RobKendt) June 8, 2017

The Iceman Comeyth #ComeyBroadway — (((melanie)))? (@modhousewife) June 8, 2017

Natasha YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, JAMES COMEY#ComeyBroadway #ComeyOffBroadway — Howard Sherman (@HESherman) June 8, 2017 Pierre, and the Great Comey of 2017 #ComeyBroadway

The King and (FB) I #ComeyBroadway — Patricia Milton (@PatriciaMilton) June 8, 2017

Edward Albee's WHO'S AFRAID OF JAMES COMEY?#ComeyBroadway

?? — Howard Sherman (@HESherman) June 8, 2017

James and the Giant Impeach #ComeyBroadway — Patricia Milton (@PatriciaMilton) June 8, 2017

Related Articles