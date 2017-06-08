Broadway Takes To Twitter With #ComeyBroadway

Jun. 8, 2017  

As former FBI Director James Comey testifies on his interactions with President Donald Trump and on Russian interference in the election, Broadway has taken to Twitter to express their excitement with the hashtag #ComeyBroadway - where they insert Comey's name into a Broadway reference. The hashtag was started by Howard Sherman.

Check out some of our favorites below!

Photo: FBI/Creative Commons












