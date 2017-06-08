Broadway Takes To Twitter With #ComeyBroadway
As former FBI Director James Comey testifies on his interactions with President Donald Trump and on Russian interference in the election, Broadway has taken to Twitter to express their excitement with the hashtag #ComeyBroadway - where they insert Comey's name into a Broadway reference. The hashtag was started by Howard Sherman.
Tweet your #ComeyBroadway tweets @BroadwayWorld for a chance to be featured!
Check out some of our favorites below!
Photo: FBI/Creative Commons
COMEY FROM AWAY #ComeyBroadway "Comey Tonight" #ComeyBroadway The Iceman Comeyth #ComeyBroadway Natasha YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, JAMES COMEY#ComeyBroadway #ComeyOffBroadway
Pierre, and the Great Comey of 2017 #ComeyBroadway
COMEY FROM AWAY #ComeyBroadway— Howard Sherman (@HESherman) June 8, 2017
"Comey Tonight" #ComeyBroadway— Rob Weinert-Kendt (@RobKendt) June 8, 2017
The Iceman Comeyth #ComeyBroadway— (((melanie)))? (@modhousewife) June 8, 2017
Natasha
YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, JAMES COMEY#ComeyBroadway #ComeyOffBroadway— Howard Sherman (@HESherman) June 8, 2017
The King and (FB) I #ComeyBroadway— Patricia Milton (@PatriciaMilton) June 8, 2017
YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, JAMES COMEY#ComeyBroadway #ComeyOffBroadway— Howard Sherman (@HESherman) June 8, 2017
Edward Albee's WHO'S AFRAID OF JAMES COMEY?#ComeyBroadway— Howard Sherman (@HESherman) June 8, 2017
??
Hello Comey! #ComeyBroadway— Annabelle Kline (@annabellekline) June 8, 2017
James and the Giant Impeach #ComeyBroadway— Patricia Milton (@PatriciaMilton) June 8, 2017