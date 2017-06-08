VIDEO: Tony Nominated Paloma Young Gives Inside Look at 'GREAT COMET' Costume Designs

Click Here for More Articles on NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

ABC News' got an inside look at the costume designs for Broadway's Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 from Tony-nominated costume designer Paloma Young. Check out the video below!

Paloma Young received a 2017 Tony Award for Best Costume Design of a Musical for NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812. This marks Ms. Young's second Tony nomination. She was previously nominated for Best Costume Design for 2012's PETER AND THE STARCATCHER.

Natasha, Pierre & THE GREAT COMET of 1812 stars multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban in his Broadway debut. Inspired by a 70-page slice of War and Peace, this "vibrant, thrillingly imagined new musical" (The New York Times) is "stunning and blazingly original" (Entertainment Weekly) and brings us just inches from Tolstoy's brash young lovers as they light up Moscow in a "heaven-sent fireball" (The New York Times) of romance and passion.

Related Articles