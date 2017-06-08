VIDEO: Audra McDonald Transforms to Pop Diva in HELLO AGAIN Music Video

Six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald is transformed into a 2002 pop diva in the new music video for the song "Beyond the Moon," from the upcoming film HELLO AGAIN. The song was written specifically for McDonald for the film and was not featured in the original theatrical score. The track is now available now as a single on iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, and other digital music retailers, while the full soundtrack from the movie will be released later this year by Broadway Records. Below, Entertainment Weekly has shared an exclusive first look at the music video. Check it out below!

BEYOND THE MOON has music by Michael John LaChiusa, Lyrics by Michael John LaChiusa & Cory Krueckeberg and performed by Audra McDonald. Orchestrations by Enrico De Trizio. Producing & Arranging by Enrico De Trizio, Brad Simmons, Cory Krueckeberg & Jay Rothman.

Music-packed HELLO AGAIN chases 10 fleeting love affairs across 10 periods in New York City history. The pursued becomes pursuer as they spin through 10 daisy-chained vignettes that come together in 1 soulful circle. Originally produced by Lincoln Center Theatre in 1994, Hello Again was nominated for 8 Drama Desks.

The film shot on location in NYC with an ensemble cast including Audra McDonald, Emmy Winner & Tony Nominee, Martha Plimpton, Emmy & Drama Desk Nominee, T.R. Knight, Rumer Willis, Cheyenne Jackson, SAG Winner & Grammy Nominee, Jenna Ushkowitz, Teen Choice Winner, Tyler Blackburn, Sam Underwood, Nolan Gerard Funk & Al Calderon.

