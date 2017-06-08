Ain't Too Proud to Beg! Will the Temptations Make Their Broadway Debut?

The New York Post has reported that a brand-new musical, based on the lives and career of Motown legends, The Temptations, titled, "Ain't Too Proud - The Temptations" held a staged reading was held in New York last week

Directed by Jersey Boys' Des McAnuff, with Sergio Trujillo choreographing, the show features a book by Dominique Morisseau, author of the play cycle "The Detroit Projects." Producing are Ira Pittelman and Tom Hulce, the team behind the Tony Award-winning musical Spring Awakening.

The musical which is set against the tumultuous era of the 60's, begins in Birmingham, Alabama, where the group's founding members, Eddie Kendricks and Paul Williams, met and launched the group whose hits include "My Girl," "The Way You Do the Things You Do," "My Baby," "Ain't Too Proud To Beg."

The script is "still a little sketchy, but packed with drama." a source tells Riedel, The score is set to include all the group's major hits, plus several deep cuts.

"Ain't Too Proud" is currently set to open in August at the Berkeley Rep in California and could see a Broadway stage by 2018.

Read the full story at The New York Post.

