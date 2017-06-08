Malcolm McDowell to Co-Host BROADWAY BARKS with Bernadette Peters; Christy Altomare, Jenn Colella, Corey Cott, Christine Ebersole & More to Appear!

Click Here for More Articles on BROADWAY BARKS

Broadway Barks co-founder Bernadette Peters announces her Mozart in the Jungle co-star, Malcolm McDowell , to co-host the 19th annual dog & cat adoption event with her on July 8, 2017.

The event, produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, will take place in Shubert Alley (located between 44th and 45th Streets, between Broadway and Eighth Avenues). Festivities begin at 3 p.m.; celebrity presentations of adoptable pets take place between 5-6:30 p.m. The rain or shine event is free and open to the public.

"I'm so delighted to welcome my wonderful friend Malcolm to this year's Broadway Barks. His deep concern and devotion to animals makes him a perfect co-host," says Bernadette, "...and this year our poster art is painted by Malcolm's wife, designer Kelly McDowell. It's full of whimsy and it's magical!"

Marking its 19th anniversary of the organization, BROADWAY BARKS! will once again help hundreds of New York City's shelter animals find permanent homes by informing New Yorkers about the plight of the thousands of homeless dogs and cats in the metropolitan area. BARKS features celebrities of the Great White Way who use their star power to find loving homes for animals in need from 28 participating NYC area animal shelters.

Celebrity participants lending their support include:

Christy Altomare (Anastasia)

James Barbour (Phantom of the Opera)

P.J. Benjamin (Wicked)

John Bolton (Anastasia)

Reed Birney (1984)

Steven Booth (School of Rock-The Musical)

Petrina Bromley (Come From Away)

Sophia Anne Caruso (Lazarus)

Jenn Colella (Come From Away)

Corey Cott (Bandstand)

Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!)

Alma Cuervo (On Your Feet! The Musical)

Ariana DeBose (A Bronx Tale The Musical)

Siobhan Dillon (Sunset Boulevard)

John Dossett (War Paint)

Susan Dunstan (Come From Away)

Christine Ebersole (War Paint)

Jennifer Ehle (Oslo)

Kim Exum (The Book of Mormon)

Rebecca Faulkenberry (Groundhog Day)

Kathy Fitzgerald (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory)

Jenn Gambatese (School of Rock-The Musical)

Janeane Garofalo (Marvin's Room)

Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton)

Jackie Hoffman (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory)

Jayne Houdyshell (A Dolls House, Part 2)

Ben Jacoby (Beautiful - The Carole King Musical)

Rachel Bay Jones (Dear Evan Hansen)

Andy Karl (Groundhog Day)

Kendra Kassebaum (Come From Away)

Derek Klena (Anastasia)

Beth Leavel (Bandstand)

Katrina Lenk (Indecent)

Laurie Metcalf (A Dolls House, Part 2)

Abby Mueller (Beautiful - The Carole King Musical)

Bebe Neuwirth

Eva Noblezada (Miss Saigon)

Caroline O'Connor (Anastasia)

Laura Osnes (Bandstand)

William Parry (Groundhog Day)

Mary Beth Peil (Anastasia)

Eric Petersen (School of Rock-The Musical)

David Hyde Pierce (Hello, Dolly!)

Condola Rashad (A Dolls House, Part 2)

Will Roland (Dear Evan Hansen)

Nic Rouleau (The Book of Mormon)

Charlie Russell (The Play That Goes Wrong)

Caesar Samayoa (Come From Away)

Brian Sears (The Book of Mormon)

Douglas Sills (War Paint)

Bobby Conte Thornton(A Bronx Tale The Musical)

Evan Todd (Beautiful - The Carole King Musical)

Taylor Trensch (Hello, Dolly!)

Celia Weston (Marvin's Room)

Betsy Wolfe (Waitress)

Jessica Keenan Wynn (Beautiful - The Carole King Musical)

(Subject to change)

Barks will feature adoptable animals from the following New York City animal shelters and adoption agencies including: Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniels Rescue Inc, Adopt A Boxer Rescue, The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), Animal Haven, Anjellicle Cats Rescue, Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons, BARC (Brooklyn Animal Resource Coalition) Shelter, Bideawee, Bobbi and the Strays, City Critters, The Humane Society of New York, Husky House. KittyKind, Linda's Cat Assistance, Loving Touch, Main Line Animal Rescue, Manhattan Valley Cat Rescue, Metropolitan Maltese Rescue, Mid-Atlantic Great Dane Rescue League, Inc., New York Pet-I-Care, Pet ResQ Inc., P.L.U.T.O. Rescue of Richmond County, Jack Russel; Refruge, SaveKitty Foundation, Sean Casey Animal Rescue, The Tigger Foundation, Urban Cat League and Yankee Golden Retriever Rescue, Inc.

Malcolm McDowell is arguably among the most dynamic and inventive of world-class actors, yet also one capable of immense charm, humor and poignancy. McDowell has created a gallery of iconic characters since catapulting to the screen as Mick Travis, the rebellious upperclassman in Lindsay Anderson's prize-winning sensation If... Malcolm can currently be seen on Amazon Prime's Golden Globe-winning series Mozart in the Jungle.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 BC/EFA has raised more than $285 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and the Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states.

For more information about Broadway Barks please visit them online at broadwaybarks.com. For more information about Broadway Cares, visit them online at broadwaycares.org.

Related Articles