VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson & James Corden Face Off in No-Holds-Barred Rap Battle

On last night's LATE LATE SHOW, James Corden challenged guest Jennifer Hudson to a no-holds-barred rap battle, and Jennifer unleashes her knockout punch at the end of the fight. Check out the latest edition of 'Drop the Mic' below!

Last December, Hudson starred as Motormouth Maybelle on NBC's HAIRSPRAY LIVE! In May 2016 Hudson completed her triumphant run in the acclaimed revival of THE COLOR PURPLE performing the role of Shug Avery in her Broadway debut.



She won an Oscar, Golden Globe, SAG and BAFTA Award, among other honors, in 2007 for her iconic performance as Effie White in the hit film DREAMGIRLS. Her sensational rendition of the song "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" was greeted with instant acclaim by film critics and moviegoers alike and made Hudson the immediate frontrunner for Best Supporting Actress.



Following "Dreamgirls," Hudson has co-starred in such films as "Sex and the City," "The Secret Life of Bees" and Spike Lee's "Chi-Raq." Her TV credits include NBC's "Smash," Fox's "Empire" and HBO's "Confirmation."



Hudson's incredible vocal talents were first recognized with her appearance on the third season of "American Idol" in 2004, where she impressed both the show's judges and a national TV audience. Her first album, "Jennifer Hudson," debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 Chart and sold more than 500,000 copies in the U.S. through its first six weeks of release before being certified gold. The album was nominated for four Grammys and won for Best R&B Album.

Photo: Craig SugdenCBS

Related Articles