VIDEO: Laura Osnes, Taylor Louderman, and Desi Oakley Perform 'The Princess Power Medley'

Jun. 8, 2017  

Laura Osnes ('Bandstand,' 'Cinderella'), Taylor Louderman ('Kinky Boots,' 'Bring It On: The Musical'), and Desi Oakley ('Wicked,' 'Evita') sang "The Princess Power Medley," arranged by musical director Benjamin Rauhala at Feinstein's/54 Below's 5th Anniversary Celebration on June 5th, 2017. Check out the video below!

The medley includes "In My Own Little Corner" from 'Cinderella,' "Part Of Your World" from 'The Little Mermaid,' "How Far I'll Go" from 'Moana,' "Do You Wanna Build A Snowman?" from 'Frozen,' "Once Upon A Dream" from 'Sleeping Beauty,' "A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes" from 'Cinderella,' "Someday My Prince Will Come" from 'Snow White,' "Reflection" from 'Mulan,' "Journey To The Past" from 'Anastasia,' "For The First Time In Forever" from 'Frozen,' "A Whole New World" from 'Aladdin,' "Home" from 'Beauty and the Beast,' "Colors of the Wind" from 'Pocahontas,' and "Let It Go" from 'Frozen.'

In the five years since its opening in June of 2012, Feinstein's/54 Below has presented over four thousand shows with countless artists in a wide array of programming and musical styles. Now an indispensable part of the theatrical community, the club has become a home for many of Broadway's favorite performers as well as a popular gathering spot for their fans.

Produced by Jennifer Ashley Tepper and Robert W. Schneider, the evening featured musical direction by Tedd Firth. Executive Chef Lynn Bound created a special festive prix-fixe dinner for the occasion.

