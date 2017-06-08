Breaking: Who Will Perform at the 2017 Tony Awards? List Announced!

The Tony Awards have announced an incredible line up of performances for the 71st Annual Tony Awards, which will broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on CBS, Sunday, June 11th, 8:00 - 11:00 p.m. (ET/PT time delay). The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

The show-stopping performances include the casts of "Bandstand," "Come From Away," "Dear Evan Hansen," "Falsettos," "Groundhog Day The Musical," "Hello, Dolly!," "Miss Saigon," "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812," and "War Paint," with additional performances by The Radio City Rockettes and Tony Award winners Cynthia Erivo and Leslie Odom Jr.

The star-studded evening will also include appearances by Scott Bakula, Sara Bareilles, Orlando Bloom, Rachel Bloom, Glenn Close, Stephen Colbert, Brian d'Arcy James, Cynthia Erivo, Tina Fey, Sutton Foster, Josh Gad, Whoopi Goldberg, Jonathan Groff, Mark Hamill, Taraji P. Henson, Christopher Jackson, Allison Janney, Scarlett Johansson, Anna Kendrick, Keegan-Michael Key, Nick Kroll, John Legend, John Lithgow, Patina Miller, Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Mulaney, David Oyelowo, Chazz Palminteri, Sarah Paulson, Lea Salonga, Tom Sturridge, Tommy Tune, Olivia Wilde, and 2017 Tony Nominees Sally Field, Josh Groban, Bette Midler and Ben Platt.

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Tony and Academy Award-winning actor Kevin Spacey, will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT). The Tony Awards, which honors theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, has been broadcast on CBS since 1978. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

