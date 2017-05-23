Photo Flash: Go Inside Rehearsal for NAPOLI, BROOKLYN Off-Broadway

NAPOLI, BROOKLYN
May. 23, 2017  

Roundabout Theatre Company will present Meghan Kennedy's (Too Much, Too Much, Too Many) new play Napoli, Brooklyn, commissioned by Roundabout, directed by Gordon Edelstein. Napoli, Brooklyn will begin preview performances on June 9 and opens officially on June 27 at the Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 W 46th Street). This is a limited engagement Off-Broadway through September 3, 2017. BroadwayWorld has a sneak peek at the cast in rehearsal below!

The cast includes Shirine Babb as "Celia Jones," Alyssa Bresnahan as "Luda," Juliet Brett as "Connie Duffy," Jordyn DiNatale as "Francesca Muscolino," Lilli Kay as "Tina Muscolino," Elise Kibler as "Vita Muscolino," Erik Lochtefeld as "Albert Duffy" and Michael Rispoli as "Nic Muscolino."

Napoli, Brooklyn is a gripping, provocative portrait of love in all its danger and beauty. In 1960 Brooklyn, the Muscolinos have raised three proud and passionate daughters. But as the girls come of age in a rapidly changing world, their paths diverge-in drastic and devastating ways-from their parents' deeply traditional values. Despite their fierce love, each young woman harbors a secret longing that, if revealed, could tear the family apart. When an earth-shattering event rocks their Park Slope neighborhood, life comes to a screeching halt and the Muscolino sisters are forced to confront their conflicting visions for the future.

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson

