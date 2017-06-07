BWW Morning Brief June 7th, 2017 - COST OF LIVING Opens at MTC and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Photo Flash: First Look - James Corden Stops Traffic for 'Crosswalk the Musical: MARY POPPINS'

by Caryn Robbins - June 06, 2017

Appropriately, the troop put on a production of MARY POPPINS, recruiting the acting talents of Sir Ben Kingsley in the role of Bert. Corden himself donned the iconic nanny costume to take on the title role.. (more...)

2) Jessica Grove, Jennifer Cody, Jason Graae, Zonya Love and More Complete 2017 Music Circus Season Casting

by BWW News Desk - June 06, 2017

After auditioning performers in New York City, Los Angeles and Sacramento, California Musical Theatre has confirmed casting for all five shows in the 67th Music Circus season. The cast is loaded with Broadway veterans-some of whom are making their Music Circus debuts-Tony Award nominees, and audience favorites from previous Music Circus productions.. (more...)

3) Sara Bareilles, Glenn Close, Sutton Foster, Lin-Manuel Miranda and More to Appear at 71st Annual Tony Awards

by BWW News Desk - June 06, 2017

Additional stars have been announced for the 71st Annual Tony Awards, which will broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on CBS, Sunday, June 11th, 8:00 - 11:00 p.m. (ET/PT time delay). The TONY AWARDS are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: BWW Exclusive: Ethel Merman Performs GYPSY Showstopper on PBS' JFK: THE LOST Inaugural Gala

by TV News Desk - June 06, 2017

Below, BWW has an exclusive sneak peek clip from the upcoming PBS broadcast, featuring Ethel Merman performing 'Everything's Coming Up Roses.'. (more...)

5) VIDEO: TODAY Joins Patti LuPone & Christine Ebersole Backstage at WAR PAINT

by BWW News Desk - June 06, 2017

TODAY's Lilliana Vazquez joined the actresses behind the scenes of what LuPone says will most likely be her last musical. 'I'm old, they're hard. That's the bottom line,' says the actress of the grueling Broadway schedule. . (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- Karen Ziemba stars in Horton Foote's THE TRAVELING LADY at Cherry Lane.

- Annette Bening leads a reading of IF ALL THE SKY WERE PAPER this evening in L.A.

- And COST OF LIVING opens tonight at Manhattan Theatre Club!

BWW Exclusive: Check out the latest episode of "Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch," featuring Saigon Spring Rolls with Tony nominee Eva Noblezada!

#WednesdayWisdom: A word from Cher, the subject of Broadway's upcoming bio-musical...

"Until you're ready to look foolish, you'll never have the possibility of being great." - Cher (via BrainyQuote)

What we're geeking out over: Cyndi Lauper's next Broadway project: WORKING GIRL, the musical!

What we're watching: Off-Broadway's ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME, streaming live starting today on BroadwayHD!

Wade McCollum & Val Vigoda in 'ERNEST SHACKLETON' Off-Broadway.

Photo by Jeff Carpenter

Social Butterfly: Watch sexy highlights from BROADWAY BARES on Fire Island last weekend!

26 of NYC's best dancers came together in @PinesFISocial on June 3 and raised a record-breaking $56,533 for @BCEFA. https://t.co/DdYnee9R5y - Broadway Cares (@BCEFA) June 6, 2017

