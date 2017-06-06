Cyndi Lauper and NEW GIRL Writer to Adapt WORKING GIRL for Broadway

Producers Fox Stage Productions and Aged in Wood Productions have announced plans to adapt the blockbuster film WORKING GIRL into a Broadway musical with music and lyrics by Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winner Cyndi Lauper and book by FOX TV's "New Girl" writer and Tigers Be Still playwright Kim Rosenstock. WORKING GIRL is based upon the Twentieth Century Fox motion picture written by Kevin Wade.

A production timeline will be announced at a later date.

Robyn Goodman of Aged in Wood Productions and Bob Cohen of Fox Stage Productions issued a joint statement: "WORKING GIRL was a groundbreaking depiction of a working-class woman determined to succeed in the cutthroat, male-dominated corporate world of the 1980s. Funny and smart, this now-iconic tale is just as relevant today - and who better to adapt it for Broadway than Cyndi Lauper, who's been a change maker in music since the '80s, and Kim Rosenstock of the hit TV series "New Girl"? We're very excited to have Cyndi and Kim on board as the creators of WORKING GIRL as it becomes a new 21st century musical, and we know audiences will be thrilled as well."

Cyndi Lauper states: "I'm really excited for so many reasons to start composing the score for WORKING GIRL. I love the film, and its story about a woman's very unconventional road to success in the '80s is something I know a lot about. Women are still fighting for fundamental rights and equal pay! It's also laugh-out-loud funny, which is why Kim Rosenstock is the perfect person to write the book. Plus, I get to work with Robyn Goodman, who is really smart and a great producer, as well as Fox Stage Productions."

Directed by Mike Nichols, Working Girl premiered in 1988 and went on to receive the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture. Working Girl featured many actors early in their careers including Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver, Alec Baldwin, Joan Cusack, Oliver Platt, Kevin Spacey, Jeffrey Nordling, Olympia Dukakis, and David Duchovny. The film has grossed over $100 million worldwide.

Cyndi Lauper is a Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning (Kinky Boots) artist with 30 sterling years and global record sales in excess of 50 million albums. With her first album, She's So Unusual, Lauper won a Grammy Award for Best New Artist and became the first female in history to have four top-five singles from a debut album. Since then, Lauper has released ten additional studio albums and was recently inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Overall, during her storied music career, Lauper has been nominated for 15 Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, seven American Video Awards and 18 MTV Awards. In 2013, Lauper became the first solo woman to win best original score for her music and lyrics for Kinky Boots.

Kim Rosenstock's plays include Tigers Be Still (Roundabout Underground, Outer Critics Circle Award Nomination), 99 Ways to F@%k a Swan, and Bride*Widow*Hag. In addition, she conceived and co-wrote the musical Fly By Night (Playwrights Horizons, Drama Desk Award nomination). She is currently working on commissions for Roundabout Theatre, Dallas Theater Center and Ars Nova. For six seasons she has been a writer and producer on the television show, "New Girl." MFA, Yale School of Drama.

Fox Stage Productions is the live theater production division of Twentieth Century Fox Film, one of the world's largest producers and distributors of motion pictures. Fox's library includes films from its component units Twentieth Century Fox, Fox 2000 Pictures, Fox Searchlight Pictures, Fox International Productions and Twentieth Century Fox Animation, which have been the basis for numerous plays and musicals over the years, including Chicago, Applause, The Full Monty, and Anastasia (now on Broadway). With offices in New York City and Los Angeles, Fox Stage is currently developing numerous legitimate stage adaptations of iconic Fox films, including Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Mrs. Doubtfire, The Devil Wears Prada, and All About Eve, among others.

Aged in Wood Productions (Robyn Goodman, Stephen Kocis, and Josh Fiedler) is a boutique commercial theater producing company founded in 2001 specializing in the development of plays and Broadway musicals. Broadway:Avenue Q (Tony Award Best Musical), In the Heights (Tony Award Best Musical), Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella (currently touring the world),American Idiot, West Side Story (2009), High Fidelity, Bengal Tiger At The Baghdad Zoo starring Robin Williams, Barefoot In The Park, Steel Magnolias, Metamorphoses (Drama Desk Award) and A Class Act. Off-Broadway: Altar Boyz, Red Light Winter, Bat Boy-the musical and tick..tick..BOOM. Aged in Wood also produces as New Hope Productions at the Bucks County Playhouse where Robyn Goodman is Executive Producer. Upcoming: The critically acclaimed production of Clue: On Stage National Tour. Goodman is also Artistic Consultant to the Roundabout Theatre Company.

