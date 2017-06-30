BWW Morning Brief June 30th, 2017 - THE CAKE, GUYS AND DOLLS and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by TV News Desk - June 29, 2017

While enjoying a relaxing vacation on the beach, Lea Michele took a moment to accept a challenge from her bestie and SPRING AWAKENING co-star Jonathan Groff to sing in order to raise money for Lin-Manuel Miranda's recently announced #Ham4All. (more...)

2) UPDATE: GoFundMe Campaign Supporting KINKY BOOTS Star Eric Summers Nearly Fully Funded

by BWW News Desk - June 29, 2017

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, Broadway star Eric LaJuan Summers is fighting for his life in a New York hospital after developing chemotherapy-induced pneumonia.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Josh Groban Performs Heart-Wrenching 'Burn' for #Ham4All Challenge

by BWW News Desk - June 29, 2017

GREAT COMET star Josh Groban accepted many challenges to sing for Lin-Manuel Miranda's #Ham4All, which raises money for the 'Immigrants We Get the Job Done' organization. Groban kept it simple and heart-wrenching, accompanying himself on piano while singing 'Burn' from Broadway's Hamilton. In turn, Groban challenged his Broadway co-stars Grace McLean and Brittain Ashford. Check out the video below!. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Julie Andrews On MARY POPPINS RETURNS' Emily Blunt: 'I'm a Huge Fan'

by TV News Desk - June 29, 2017

On this morning's TODAY, Julie Andrews revealed she's 'a huge fan' of Emily Blunt, who will play Mary Poppins in the upcoming sequel to Andrews' iconic film. 'She's real and fun and very talented,' gushed the legendary star.. (more...)

5) Broadway's M. BUTTERFLY, Directed by Julie Taymor, Welcomes Composer Elliot Goldenthal and More to Creative Team

by BWW News Desk - June 29, 2017

Producers Nelle Nugent, Steve Traxler, Kenneth Teaton, Benjamin Feldman, and Doug Morris (CEO, Sony Music) today announce the full creative team for the first Broadway revival of David Henry Hwang's Tony Award-winning play, M. BUTTERFLY.. (more...)

This Weekend's Call Sheet:

- THAT '70S SHOW's Debra Jo Rupp stars in Bekah Brunstetter's THE CAKE, premiering this weekend in L.A.

- And Josh Rhodes' GUYS AND DOLLS rolls the dice on Sunday at The Old Globe!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our interview with Alysha Umphress, star of HOOD: THE ROBIN HOOD MUSICAL ADVENTURE in Dallas!

Alysha Umphress and Nick Bailey in DTC's HOOD.

Photo by Karen Almond

#FridayFunday: We can't wait until the new Sleepy Hollow-inspired rock opera HEADLESS gets a full run - even better if its a bit Tim Burton-esque!

What we're geeking out over: Serenbe Playhouse's production of MACBETH, set in and around a waterfall!

Justin Deeley stars in MACBETH at Serenbe Playhouse.

Photo by BreeAnne Clowdus

What we're listening to: Well-Strung's beautiful cover of DEAR EVAN HANSEN's "Waving Through a Window"!

What we're watching: The trailer for the Off-Broadway-bound A CLOCKWORK ORANGE!

Social Butterfly: Tons of celebrities are taking part in Lin-Manuel Miranda's #Ham4All campaign - check out Kristen Bell's video below!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Terrence Mann, who turns 66 today!

Three-time Tony nominee Terrence Mann last starred on Broadway in TUCK EVERLASTING. The prolific actor has also appeared on Broadway in FINDING NEVERLAND, PIPPIN, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, LENNON, THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL, GETTING AWAY WITH MURDER, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, JEROME ROBBINS' BROADWAY, LES MISERABLES, RAGS, CATS and BARNUM. He currently stars in the Netflix series SENSE8 as 'Mr. Whispers.' Mann is artistic director of Connecticut Repertory Theatre's Nutmeg Summer Series. He is married to fellow performer Charlotte d'Amboise; they have two daughters.

Terrence Mann in Broadway's TUCK EVERLASTING.

Photo by Joan Marcus

See you bright and early on Monday, BroadwayWorld!

