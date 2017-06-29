Photo Flash: First Look at Justin Deeley in Waterfall-Set MACBETH at Serenbe Playhouse

Serenbe Playhouse, recipient of the prestigious American Theatre Wing grant, and recently honored with the most Suzi Bass Awards for a musical in Atlanta (Miss Saigon), presents MACBETH, by William Shakespeare. Directed by Amy Holtcamp with original music by GRAMMY nominee John Burke, the show opened on June 22nd and runs to July 9th. MACBETH is being produced at The Waterfall in Serenbe. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

Not all rebellions are wise - such is the case for ill-fated Macbeth. After receiving a prophecy that he will become King of Scotland, the brave Scottish general commits a heinous act fueled by a lust for power and his wife's wicked influence. But upon assuming the throne he was promised, the new king is consumed by crippling guilt and paranoia. Starring film and television star Justin Deeley, this adaptation features a modern take on the war zone, set in a stunning waterfall, surrounded by the dense woods of Serenbe much like the forests of Scotland. This essential Shakespearean masterpiece will come to life as you've never seen it before.

The creative team also includes original music by John Burke, fight choreography by Christen Orr, scenic design by Elizabeth Jarrett, lighting design by Joel Coady, sound design by Adam Howarth, and properties design by Stephanie Polhemus.

With an intimate ensemble of 10 actors, this is bound to be a Macbeth like no other! In the title role is the sexy and talented Justin Deeley - from television's 90210 reboot and Drop Dead Diva.

Joining him, as the fierce Lady Macbeth, is Playhouse newcomer Maythinee Washington alongside many other Atlanta all stars, including: Lee Osorio as Duncan/MacDuff, Justin Walker (The Sleepy Hollow Experience) as Malcolm, Kelly Criss as Banquo/Lady MacDuff, and Jessica DeMaria as Witch/Porter. Rounding out the ensemble are Playhouse favorites Erik Abrahamsen (Grease), Hayley Platt (Carousel), and Skyler Passmore (Miss Saigon) & Playhouse newcomer Jasmine Grace Thomas.

Ticket prices range from $25 to $30 - senior/student, and group discounts are available. Rain Insurance is available for all tickets starting at $2.50. Visit www.serenbeplayhouse.com any time or call the Box Office, open Tuesday through Saturday, 11am until 4pm, 770-463- 1110, for tickets.

Photo Credit: BreeAnne Clowdus Photography

