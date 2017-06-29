BWW TV Exclusive: Well-Strung Unveils Gorgeous Cover of 'Waving Through a Window' from DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Well-Strung just released their music video for their cover of "Waiving Through a Window"from Dear Evan Hansen. The video is directed by Barry DeBois and features Edmund Bagnell (1st violin), Chris Marchant (2nd violin), Daniel Shevlin (cello) and Trevor Wadleigh (viola). Check it out below!

Well-Strung is a string quartet with a modern twist. The group plays universally recognized classical pieces while singing pop music hits from the likes of Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Kelly Clarkson, and other pop stars for a uniquely engaging experience. The group will be doing concerts all over the country this summer, including a 54 Below show on July 10, and a week-long residency in Provincetown.

Conceived by Mark Cortale and Christopher Marchant, the foursome formed in 2012 and has since gained international attention. They have been invited to perform at the Vatican in Rome and at a gala for President Obama. Hillary Clinton, 2016 presidential candidate, requested a special performance by Well-Strung after the release of their viral music video "Chelsea's Mom." They have also performed with artists such as Kristin Chenoweth, Neil Patrick Harris, Audra McDonald, Deborah Voigt and they were the opening act for Joe Jonas and his band DNCE at Pride Toronto. They have performed twice with the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus and co-starred in two Christmas concerts at Town Hall in Manhattan with the New York City Gay Men's Chorus in 2016. The group has received critical acclaim at New York's prestigious Feinstein's/54 Below and well beyond, from the House of Blues in New Orleans to the Leicester Square Theatre in London.

Related Articles