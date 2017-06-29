VIDEO: Josh Groban Performs Heart-Wrenching 'Burn' for #Ham4All Challenge

GREAT COMET star Josh Groban accepted many challenges to sing for Lin-Manuel Miranda's #Ham4All, which raises money for the 'Immigrants We Get the Job Done' organization. Groban kept it simple and heart-wrenching, accompanying himself on piano while singing "Burn" from Broadway's Hamilton. In turn, Groban challenged his Broadway co-stars Grace McLean and Brittain Ashford. Check out the video below!

The Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition is part of the Hispanic Federation 501(c)(3), the nation's premier Latino non-profit organization. Launched in 2017, the coalition is comprised of 12 partner organizations that work throughout the United States to provide services to immigrants, refugees, and asylees, including legal representation, advocacy, and awareness campaigns. Coalition members include: ACCESS (Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Service), Alianza America, Advancing Justice - Asian Law Caucus, Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA), Immigration Equality, FANM, Inc./Haitian Women of Miami, Kids in Need of Defense (KIND), LULAC Institute, National Day Laborers Organizing Network (NDLON), National Immigration Law Center, Tahirih Justice Center, and United We Dream.

The Hispanic Federation works locally and nationally to empower millions of Latino children, youth, and families through three essential service pillars: increasing the capacity of Hispanic grassroots organizations, advocating for social justice, and providing direct programs that transform communities.

Many challenges accepted! @Lin_Manuel requested Burn! I challenge @thatgracemclean & @brittainashford! #HamForAll



