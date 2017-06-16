Terence Archie, J. Bernard Calloway, Audrey Cardwell and Veronica J. Kuehn to Star in GUYS AND DOLLS at The Old Globe; Cast, Creatives Set!

The Old Globe today announced the full cast for Guys and Dolls, a musical fable of Broadway.

Based on a story and characters of Damon Runyon, with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, Guys and Dolls will be directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes, returning to the Globe after the great successes of Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, which he directed, and Bright Star, which he choreographed.

This classic musical, the first production of the Globe's 2017 Summer Season, will run July 2 - August 13, 2017, with opening night on Friday, July 7, presented in association with Asolo Repertory Theatre. Tickets to Guys and Dolls are on sale now. Single tickets begin at $40, and can be purchased online at www.TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE [234-5623], or by visiting the box office at 1363 Old Globe Way in Balboa Park.

Guys and Dolls tops Entertainment Weekly's list of the Greatest Musicals of All Time, and for good reason: it's everything we love in musical theatre. Now fast-rising director/choreographer Josh Rhodes returns to the Globe to direct our first-ever production of this Broadway masterpiece. Nathan Detroit needs some serious dough to keep his "oldest established permanent floating crap game" going. He's also got his hands full with his marriage-minded girlfriend Adelaide. But when Nathan makes a bet with high-roller Sky Masterson, his problems appear to be solved. Based on Damon Runyon's famous tales of small-time hoods and showgirls, Guys and Dolls is filled with some of the most wonderful showtunes ever, including "Luck Be a Lady," "I've Never Been in Love Before," and the irrepressible anthem "Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat." Guys and Dolls will put a spring in your step and a smile on your face and remind you how much fun it is to see a top-notch Globe revival of a classic American musical!

The original production of Guys and Dolls received what might be the most unanimously ecstatic reviews in Broadway history and won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The 1992 revival received four more Tonys, including Best Revival. In 1951, the year after it opened, it received a record-breaking $1 million for the motion picture rights and was made into a beloved film starring Marlon Brando and Frank Sinatra. The classic songs, which have become part of our national heritage, also include "Adelaide's Lament," "Sue Me," "A Bushel and a Peck," "If I Were a Bell," "Fugue for Tinhorns," "More I Cannot Wish You," "Take Back Your Mink," and many more.

"Guys and Dolls holds a special place in the hearts of everyone who loves musical theatre," said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. "Song for song, scene for scene, moment for moment, it's a perfect of example of what a musical can be. For all of us at the Globe, the chance to share with our audiences a shiny and spectacular new revival of this bona fide classic is a rare treat. With J. Bernard Calloway and Terence Archie in the leads, supported by a wildly talented ensemble that includes numerous San Diego talents, the company is first-rate. Add to that the chance to have Josh Rhodes back in our building to dazzle with his wit and invention, and it's frankly an embarrassment of riches. We are beyond thrilled to have this amazing show at the center of our 2017 Summer Season."

The cast features Terence Archie (Globe's Twelfth Night, Broadway's Ragtime, Rocky the Musical) as Sky Masterson, J. Bernard Calloway (Globe's Grinch 2015 and 2016, Broadway's Memphis, All the Way) as Nathan Detroit, Audrey Cardwell (Cinderella, Anything Goes, Elf national tours) as Sarah Brown, and Veronica J. Kuehn (Avenue Q, Clinton The Musical Off Broadway) as Miss Adelaide, as well as Matt Bauman (The New Yorkers, Pipe Dream at City Center Encores!) as Benny Southstreet, Todd Buonopane (Broadway's Cinderella, Chicago, Grease) as Nicely-Nicely Johnson, Steve Greenstein (No Place to Be Someboday, Another Man's Poison Off Broadway) as Big Jule, and award-winning San Diego veterans Ed Hollingsworth (Joseph... at San Diego Musical Theatre) as Lt. Brannigan, Ralph Johnson (Titanic, Big Fish, The Music Man at Moonlight) as Arvide Abernathy, and Linda Libby (Gypsy at Cygnet, Craig Noel Award for Actor of the Year) as Gen. Matilda B. Cartwright.

The ensemble members, who portray crapshooters, Hot Box Girls, and various denizens of the underworld, include Chelsey Arce, Giovanni Bonaventura, Jonathan Brugioni, Richard Bulda, Juan Caballer, Lance Carter, Cody Davis, Richard Gatta, William Geary, Evan Kasprzak, Julie Kavanagh, Celeste Lanuza, Tara Shoemaker, and Ala Tiatia.

The creative team of Guys and Dolls features Lee Savage (Scenic Design), Brian C. Hemesath (Costume Design), Paul Miller (Lighting Design), Kevin Kennedy (Sound Design), Sinai Tabak (Music Director and Additional Arrangements), Lee Wilkins (Associate Director and Choreographer), Tara Rubin Casting/Kaitlin Shaw, CSA (Casting), and Peter Van Dyke (Production Stage Manager).

Tickets to Guys and Dolls are on sale now. Single tickets begin at $40 and can be purchased online at www.TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE [234-5623], or by visiting the box office at 1363 Old Globe Way in Balboa Park. Guys and Dolls performances begin on Sunday, July 2, and continue through August 13, 2017. Performance times: Previews: Sunday, July 2 at 7:00 p.m.; Monday, July 3 at 7:00 p.m.; Wednesday, July 5 at 7:00 p.m.; and Thursday, July 6 at 8:00 p.m. Opening night is Friday, July 7, at 8:00 p.m. Regular performances: July 8 - August 13: Tuesday and Wednesday evenings at 7:00 p.m.; Thursday and Friday evenings at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. There will be an added preview performance on Monday, July 3 at 7:00 p.m. and no performance on Tuesday, July 4 at 7:00 p.m. Discounts are available for full-time students, patrons 29 years of age and younger, seniors, military members, and groups of 10 or more.

Additional events taking place during the run of Guys and Dolls include:

· INSIGHTS SEMINAR: Wednesday July 5, 2017 at 5:30 p.m.

An opportunity to closely connect with productions both onstage and backstage. A panel selected from the artistic company of each show (playwrights, actors, directors, designers, and/or technicians) engages patrons in an informal and illuminating presentation of ideas and insights to enhance the theatregoing experience. Reception at 5:00 p.m. FREE.

· POST-SHOW FORUMS: Tuesday, July 11; Wednesday, July 12; and Tuesday, July 18, 2017.

Join us after the show for an informal and enlightening question-and-answer session with cast, crew, and/or Globe staff members. Get the inside story on creating a character and putting together a professional production. FREE.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

Damon Runyon (Story and Characters), born in New York City in 1880, was an American short-story writer, journalist, and humorist. He was the archetype of the tough, hardnosed street reporter who fraternized socially with gangsters and hoodlums. He began in the newspaper business as a child and went on to cover news, sports, politics, and crime during his time in the business. He also published verses and short stories in national publications such as Harper's Weekly and McClure's. He wrote his first book in 1911, a collection of poems entitled The Tents, and began covering World War I soon thereafter. By the 1920s, Mr. Runyon had developed his own distinct style as a prolific author, and in the late 1930s, he began writing and producing movies in Hollywood. Mr. Runyon's works served as the basis for 29 feature films, including Lady for a Day directed by Frank Capra (1933), Little Miss Marker starring Shirley Temple (1934), The Lemon Drop Kid starring Bob Hope (1951), and Pocket Full of Miracles with Bette Davis (1961). In all, Mr. Runyon's literary legacy includes over 700 stories, novellas, plays, articles, essays, and poems. Among his best-known works is Guys and Dolls, which was adapted for the stage in 1950 as a musical on Broadway, where it ran 1,200 performances. It was then brought to film in 1955 starring Frank Sinatra, Marlon Brando, Vivian Blaine, and Jean Simmons. The musical has been staged in over 25 countries and is performed over 3,000 times annually in high schools, universities, and community and regional theatres, making it one of the most produced musicals of all time.

Frank Loesser (Music and Lyrics), one of America's great composer/lyricists, began his songwriting career during the Great Depression as a lyricist, contributing songs to Broadway revues and nightclub acts. His work with composer Irving Actman in the 1936 revue The Illustrator's Show led to a songwriting contract in Hollywood, where he spent the next 11 years working with such composers as Burton Lane, Jule Styne, Arthur Schwartz, and Hoagy Carmichael. Some of his film songs from that period include "Two Sleepy People," "Jingle Jangle Jingle," and "I Don't Want to Walk Without You." The first song for which Mr. Loesser wrote both words and music was "Praise the Lord and Pass the Ammunition," written during his World War II service. His Hollywood work after the war included the hit songs "Spring Will Be a Little Late This Year," "A Slow Boat to China," and the 1949 Oscar-winning song "Baby, It's Cold Outside." In 1948 Mr. Loesser was approached by fledgling Broadway producers Cy Feuer and Ernest Martin to write music and lyrics to George Abbott's libretto for an adaptation of the classic BranDon Thomas play Charley's Aunt. The new musical, which starred Ray Bolger, was called Where's Charley? and was a hit. This led to Mr. Loesser's next show, the hugely influential and successful Guys and Dolls in 1950, also produced by Mr. Feuer and MR. Martin, with a script by Abe Burrows and Jo Swerling. In 1956 Mr. Loesser wrote the libretto, music, and lyrics for his next show, The Most Happy Fella, adapted from Sidney Howard's play They Knew What They Wanted. This impressive score contains over 30 musical numbers and makes extensive use of operatic techniques and forms, including recitative, arias, duets, trios, and choral numbers. In 1960 Mr. Loesser provided the score and was co-librettist for Greenwillow. The next year he wrote the score for the Pulitzer Prize-winning How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. His last show, Pleasures and Palaces, closed in 1965 during out-of-town tryouts. frankloesser.com.

Jo Swerling (Book), born in Russia in 1897, was a playwright, screenwriter, and vaudeville sketch writer. Mr. Swerling's long career began as a reporter and feature writer in New York and Chicago.

Abe Burrows (Book) studied to be a doctor and an accountant and had a career in sales before becoming a successful radio scriptwriter and writer/performer of musical parody numbers. His first Broadway libretto was Guys and Dolls, co-written with Jo Swerling, with a score by Frank Loesser. Among the musicals for which Mr. Burrows provided librettos are Make a Wish; Can-Can and Silk Stockings, both with scores by Cole Porter; Say, Darling; and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, which he also directed, with a score by Frank Loesser. Mr. Burrows's non-musical plays include Cactus Flower, which he wrote and directed; and Forty Carats, which he directed.

Josh Rhodes (Director and Choreographer) most recently directed the Globe production of Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, following his work as choreographer on the highly acclaimed Bright Star (also Broadway, 2016 Astaire and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations for Outstanding Choreographer) and Working (also at Broadway Playhouse in Chicago, Drama Desk Award-winning production at Prospect Theater Company in New York). He recently directed Spamalot (The 5th Avenue Theatre, Gregory Award nomination), Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Casa Mañana), and Broadway Bares XX and XXI. As a choreographer, his other Broadway credits include Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella (Outer Critic Circle, Astaire, and Drama Desk Award nominations), It Shoulda Been You, and First Date. Onstage and on screen, Mr. Rhodes choreographed Company starring Neil Patrick Harris (PBS/Screenvision) and the Emmy Award-winning productions of Sweeney Todd and Sondheim! The Birthday Concert (New York Philharmonic/PBS). He also choreographed Zorba! (City Center Encores!), Broadway: Three Generations (The Kennedy Center), and A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Shakespeare Theatre Company, Helen Hayes Award nomination). His other stage credits include John Kander's The Landing (Vineyard Theatre), On the Town (Los Angeles Philharmonic), Annie Get Your Gun starring Patti LuPone (Ravinia Festival), Barnum (Asolo Repertory Theatre, Sarasota Magazine Theater Award), They're Playing Our Song starring Jason Alexander (Reprise Theatre Company), Stars of David (Philadelphia Theatre Company), Academy (Maltz Jupiter Theatre), 1776 (Paper Mill Playhouse), and Chess and Dreamgirls (North Carolina Theatre).

Chelsey Arce (Martha, Hot Box Girl) is making her debut at The Old Globe this season. Ms. Arce was recently seen in the original Broadway cast of Cirque du Soleil's Paramour. She has had the privilege of performing in the first national tours of Broadway's Memphis and Evita. In addition, Ms. Arce has a diverse career in concert and commercial dance, including Daniel Ezralow's OPEN tour, Barrington Stage Company's Guys and Dolls, and Shakespeare Theatre Company's A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum. Her television and film credits include "Saturday Night Live," "The Kennedy Center Honors," Gone with the Bullets, The 2, Amici, and "Sochi 2014: XXII Olympic Winter Games." Most recently, she performed alongside Katy Perry at both the Met Gala and YouTube's Brandcast.

Terence Archie (Sky Masterson), a Detroit native and graduate of the North Carolina School of the Arts, previously appeared at the Globe as Orsino in Twelfth Night. He most recently completed a run of the world premiere Off Broadway production of Joan of Arc: Into the Fire (The Public Theater). His other recent credits include All the Way and The 12 (Denver Center for the Performing Arts Theatre Company). His Broadway credits include Ragtime and Rocky the Musical, which he also performed at Operettenhaus in Hamburg, Germany. He appeared Off Broadway in The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity (Second Stage Theatre), and his solo shows include Frederick Douglass Free, Peanut Prince, and At the Pole (Urban Stages). His regional highlights include The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity (Geffen Playhouse), the musical Two Gentlemen of Verona, Edward II, and Tamburlaine the Great (Shakespeare Theatre Company), The Arabian Nights (Arena Stage, Berkeley Repertory Theatre), and A Year with Frog and Toad (Two River Theater). Mr. Archie's television credits include "Law & Order," "Blindspot," "The Blacklist," "The Mysteries of Laura," "Madam Secretary," "Manhattan Love Story," "Blue Bloods," and "One Life to Live."

Matt Bauman (Benny Southstreet) has appeared Off Broadway in A Tree Grows in Brooklyn (The Peccadillo Theater Company), Saturday Night (York Theatre Company), and most recently, The New Yorkers and Pipe Dream (City Center Encores!). Regionally, he has appeared at the Shakespeare Theatre Company in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, choreographed by Josh Rhodes; Goodspeed Musicals, directed by Julie Andrews; Barrington Stage Company; Bucks County Playhouse; Berkshire Theatre Group; North Shore Music Theatre; The Muny; and Edinburgh Festival Fringe, with Joan Rivers. Mr. Bauman is a graduate oF Brown University with a B.A. in Theatre Arts. He is also an active real estate broker in New York, and he recently starred on ABC Family's "Next Step Realty: NYC" reality show.

Giovanni Bonaventura (Society Max) was last seen at the Globe in Kiss Me, Kate. He appeared in the Broadway production of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella and the national tours of Wicked and Elf. Mr. Bonaventura's regional theatre credits include Somewhere in Time (New York City workshop, Portland Center Stage), Pippin (American Repertory Theater), and Damn Yankees (Paper Mill Playhouse).

Jonathan Brugioni (Sorrowful Jones) is making his debut with The Old Globe. He is a current student in the M.F.A. in Musical Theatre program at San Diego State University, where he was recently seen as Dave in The Full Monty and Pontius Pilate in Jesus Christ Superstar. He is a native of Des Moines, Iowa, with recent work in Cabaret (Des Moines Onstage) and Into the Woods, South Pacific, and Rent (Des Moines Community Playhouse). He has also served as Music Director with Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre.

Richard Bulda (Angie the Ox, Emcee) is a San Diego native whose credits include San Diego Opera, Welk Resort Theatre, Starlight Musical Theatre, and Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots at La Jolla Playhouse. His other theatre credits include the world premiere musical Empire (La Mirada Theatre/McCoy Rigby Entertainment), the first regional production of Big Fish (Musical Theatre West), The King and I (Lyric Opera of Chicago), and numerous productions with Sacramento Music Circus, Theatre Under The Stars, and Tuacahn Center for the Arts. Mr. Bulda's favorite roles include Macavity in Cats, Bernardo in West Side Story, and Benjamin in Seven Brides for Seven Brothers. He has also danced in Cinderella for California Ballet Company and has performed with LA Opera, Houston Grand Opera, Arizona Opera, Los Angeles Philharmonic, and The Dallas Opera. Guys and Dolls is his debut production with The Old Globe.

Todd Buonopane (Nicely-Nicely Johnson) appeared on Broadway as Jean-Michel in Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, Amos in Chicago, Roger in Grease, and many, many characters in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Along with Broadway, he has performed Chicago in Dubai, Seoul, and Tokyo, as well as on the U.S. tour. Off Broadway, he recently starred in The New Yorkers at City Center Encores! His other Off Broadway credits include The Butter and Egg Man, Henry and Mudge, and Don't Quit Your Night Job. Regionally, he has appeared at The Muny, Asolo Repertory Theatre, Signature Theatre Company, Pasadena Playhouse, The 5th Avenue Theatre, Paper Mill Playhouse, Goodspeed Musicals, Barrington Stage Company, and Prince Music Theater. On television, Mr. Buonopane recurred as Jeffrey Weinerslav on "30 Rock." His other television and film credits include "BrainDead," "Grey's Anatomy," "The Black Donnellys," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," The Breakup Girl, and Paragon School for Girls. Mr. Buonopane is the host of the podcast "Broadway Stories."

Juan Caballer (The Greek) is making his Old Globe debut. He was recently part of this production at Asolo Repertory Theatre. His other credits include the new musical Empire (La Mirada Theatre/McCoy Rigby Entertainment), Pablo in Sister Act (Theatre By The Sea/Arkansas Repertory Theatre), Huck Finn in Big River (Performance Riverside), American Idiot (La Mirada Theatre), Bernardo in West Side Story (Candlelight Pavilion Dinner Theater), Zacky Price in Big Fish (Moonlight Stage Productions), and Singin' in the Rain (Music Theatre Wichita).

J. Bernard Calloway (Nathan Detroit) has delighted Globe audiences as The Grinch for the past two seasons in Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! On Broadway, Mr. Calloway has been fortunate to be in the original cast of two Tony Award-winning shows: Memphis (2010 Best Musical) and All the Way (2014 Best Play). Regionally he has worked at Guthrie Theater, York Theatre Company, La Jolla Playhouse, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, The 5th Avenue Theatre, Dallas Theater Center, Actors Theatre of Louisville, American Repertory Theater, Two River Theater, Fox Theatre, McCarter Theatre Center, and North Shore Music Theatre, as well as Off Broadway at The Public Theater and New York Theatre Workshop, to name a few. His film credits include The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3, Man on a Ledge, The Girl Is in Trouble, Big Words, and Anesthesia. His television credits include Netflix's "Luke Cage," VH1's "The Breaks," "The Good Wife," "Blue Bloods," "Elementary," "White Collar," and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

Audrey Cardwell (Sarah Brown) most recently starred as Sarah Brown in Guys and Dolls at Asolo Repertory Theatre. She played the title role in the national tour of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella and appeared in the ensembles of the national tours of Anything Goes and Elf. Ms. Cardwell's regional credits include The Muny, North Shore Music Theatre, Dallas Summer Musicals, Theatre Under The Stars in Houston, Pennsylvania Centre Stage, and Red Mountain Theatre Company.

Lance Carter (Harry the Horse) is making his Old Globe debut. He recently appeared as Franz Liebkind in San Diego Musical Theatre's The Producers. His other San Diego credits include Abner Dillon in 42nd Street, Singin' in the Rain, and Race. His regional credits include Riff Raff in The Rocky Horror Show, The Odd Couple, Doody in Grease, Perchik in Fiddler on the Roof, Rooster in Annie, and Will Parker in Oklahoma! Mr. Carter has appeared in the television shows "The Middle," "Terriers," and "That '70s Show" and in the film Gods and Generals.

Cody Davis (Liverlips, Calvin) is making his Old Globe debut with this timeless story. Mr. Davis has appeared in Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella (also assistant dance captain, Broadway and first national tour), Lady Be Good (City Center Encores!), and Irving Berlin's White Christmas (national tour). His regional credits include Asolo Repertory Theatre, Music Theatre Wichita, Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival, and Infinity Theatre Company.

Richard Gatta (Rusty Charlie, Joey Biltmore) most recently served as dance captain for Steve Martin and Edie Brickell's Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical Bright Star. His other New York City credits include Zorba, The Countess of Storyville, Back Home Again (assistant choreographer), and Beatsville (associate choreographer). His touring credits include Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella (first national tour); assistant resident choreographer for the Tony Award-winning Billy Elliot: The Musical (U.S., Brazil); Fiddler on the Roof with Topol and Harvey Fierstein; The Pajama Game; and Grease (Asia tour, Macao International Music Festival). Mr. Gatta attended University at Buffalo's B.F.A. Music Theatre program and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Economics & Arts Management from SUNY Empire State College. He also currently serves as Assistant Artistic Director of Northeast Ballet Company in New York.

William Geary (Lefty Lyons) grew up outside of Chicago, where he began his formal dance training at Faubourg School of Ballet. He continued to further his studies on scholarship with Miami City Ballet School, Houston Ballet Academy, and the Joffrey Ballet Trainee Program. His professional credits include dancing full-length ballets with the Joffrey Ballet; working as a principal dancer with Festival Ballet Theatre; and performing the lead role in the European tour of Rasta Thomas's Rock the Ballet with Bad Boys of Ballet. Mr. Geary has also worked in music videos for Meredith O'Connor, The Grahams, and Chehon Wespi-Tschopp, and he had the opportunity to perform in "The McDonald's Thanksgiving Day Parade," which aired on WGN.

Steve Greenstein (Big Jule) has recently appeared onstage as Big Jule in Guys and Dolls (Asolo Repertory Theatre) and Frank in Over the River and Through the Woods (Saint Vincent Summer Theatre). Off Broadway he was seen as Capeletti in No Place to Be Somebody, Mel in Another Man's Poison, and more. Mr. Greenstein played Officer Krupke in the acclaimed 50th anniversary production of West Side Story on London's West End, and Harry in the national tour of Flashdance. His regional credits include High Pockets in Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story and Pap Finn in Big River. Mr. Greenstein's television and film credits include "Iron Fist," "The Detour," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," The History of Future Folk, Noise, Never Forever, Confessions of a Shopaholic, "Elementary," "Blue Bloods," "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," "Growing Pains," "Seinfeld," "Airwolf," and many others. He is also the playwright of two successful solo shows.

Ed Hollingsworth (Lt. Brannigan) is making his debut at The Old Globe. He has performed in 46 of the 50 states and has appeared in over 150 productions, including with San Diego Opera, Starlight Musical Theatre, Moonlight Stage Productions, San Diego Repertory Theatre, North Coast Repertory Theatre, San Diego Musical Theatre, Lamb's Players Theatre, and many others. Mr. Hollingsworth has a B.A. in Drama from UC Irvine and an M.F.A. in Theatre: Acting from United States International University. He toured with The Serendipity Singers for three and a half years, which included performing as the opening act for the 1973 presidential inauguration at The Kennedy Center. His major local roles include Billy's Dad in Billy Elliot: The Musical, General Waverly in Irving Berlin's White Christmas, John Gabriel Utterson in Jekyll & Hyde, Zoser in Aida, and R.F. Simpson in Singin' in the Rain. Mr. Hollingsworth is currently on the board of directors for Save Starlight, striving to revive the historical San Diego venue.

The Tony Award-winning Old Globe is one of the country's leading professional regional theatres and has stood as San Diego's flagship arts institution for over 80 years. Under the leadership of Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein, The Old Globe produces a year-round season of 15 productions of classic, contemporary, and new works on its three Balboa Park stages: the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in the 600-seat Old Globe Theatre and the 250-seat Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, both part of The Old Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center, and the 605-seat outdoor Lowell Davies Festival Theatre, home of its internationally renowned Shakespeare Festival. More than 250,000 people attend Globe productions annually and participate in the theatre's artistic and arts engagement programs. Numerous world premieres such as the 2014 Tony Award winner for Best Musical, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Bright Star, Allegiance, The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and the annual holiday musical Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! have been developed at The Old Globe and have gone on to enjoy highly successful runs on Broadway and at regional theatres across the country.

Asolo Repertory Theatre, now in its 58th season, is recognized as one of the premier professional theatres in America and one of the largest in the Southeastern United States. One of the few select theatres in the nation that performs in true rotating repertory, Asolo Rep's highly skilled acting company and extensive craftsmanship bring to life this unique performance method that gives audiences the opportunity to see multiple productions in the span of a few days. Asolo Rep presents up to 15 productions each season, including contemporary and classic works and provocative musical theatre experiences. A theatre district in and of itself, Asolo Rep is committed to expanding its reach into the community, furthering its collaboration with the best theatre artists working in the industry today and cultivating new artists through its affiliation with the Florida State University/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training. Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards and Managing Director Linda DiGabriele, Asolo Rep's ambitious theatrical offerings and groundbreaking education and outreach programming engage audiences and ensure its lasting legacy for future generations.

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles