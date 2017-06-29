Broadway's M. BUTTERFLY, Directed by Julie Taymor, Assembles Creative Team

Producers Nelle Nugent, Steve Traxler, Kenneth Teaton, Benjamin Feldman, and Doug Morris (CEO, Sony Music) today announce the full creative team for the first Broadway revival of David Henry Hwang's Tony Award-winning play, M. Butterfly.

Directed by Tony Award winner Julie Taymor, M. Butterfly will feature original music by Academy Award winner Elliot Goldenthal, choreography by Ma Cong, scenic design by Paul Steinberg, costume design by Constance Hoffman, lighting design by Donald Holder, sound design by Will Pickens, wig and hair design by Dave Bova, and makeup design by Judy Chin.

Starring Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe Award winner Clive Owen, M. Butterfly will open on Broadway at the Cort Theatre (138 W 48th Street) on October 26, 2017. Previews begin on October 7, 2017.

David Henry Hwang's modern classic, M. Butterfly, charts the scandalous love affair between a marriEd French diplomat and a mysterious Chinese opera singer - a remarkable love story of international espionage and personal betrayal. Their 20-year relationship pushed and blurred the boundaries between male and female, east and west - while redefining the nature of love and the devastating cost of deceit.

For the Tony Award-winning play's first Broadway return, Hwang will introduce new material inspired by the real-life love affair between French diplomat Bernard Boursicot and Chinese opera singer Shi Pei Pu that has come to light since the play's 1988 premiere.

Additional casting will be announced at a later date. Clive Owen is appearing with the support of Actors' Equity Association.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

Elliot Goldenthal (Original Music) creates works for orchestra, theater, opera, ballet and film. In 2006, Goldenthal's original two-act opera, Grendel, directed by Julie Taymor, premiered at the Los AngelesOpera and had its east coast debut as the centerpiece of the Lincoln Center Festival in New York. Goldenthal was named one of the two finalists for the 2006 Pulitzer Prize in music for his work on Grendel.Goldenthal has composed music for more than a dozen theatrical productions including Juan Darién: A Carnival Mass, directed by Taymor. It received five Tony nominations including Best Musical, andOriginal Musical Score for Goldenthal when it was produced at Lincoln Center, and an Obie Award Off-Broadway, as well as four Drama Desk nominations. His other theatrical credits include The TransposedHeads, The Green Bird and The King Stag directed by Andrei Serban. Goldenthal received an Academy Award and Golden Globe Award for his score for Frida directed by Taymor, having also received Oscarnominations for the film's original song "Burn It Blue" with lyrics by Taymor, and Oscar nominations for his music for Interview With the Vampire and Michael Collins, both directed by Neil Jordan. Also, notableamong his more than 30 film scores are Michael Mann's Public Enemies and Heat, Neil Jordan's The Butcher Boy (Los Angeles Film Critics Award for Best Score), Joel Schumacher's Batman Forever andBatman and Robin, Gus Van Sant's Drugstore Cowboy, his groundbreaking score for David Fincher's Alien³, and Julie Taymor's The Tempest, Across The Universe, and Titus. Additionally, he has received twoGolden Globe nominations and three Grammy Award nominations. Goldenthal was inducted into the New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) Hall of Fame in Spring 2013 and presented with the ASCAPFounders Awards in Los Angeles in March 2015. He most recently composed the original music for an acclaimed production of William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream, directed by Julie Taymor for Theatre for a New Audience in the fall of 2013 that received four Drama Desk nominations, including Outstanding Music in a Play. His Symphony in G Sharp Minor had its world premiere with the PacificSymphony in Costa Mesa, California in May 2014, and received the Orange County Register's Reger Award for "Best New Symphony." An album of the symphony was released in May 2015. A cinematictheatrical experience of A Midsummer Night's Dream had its international premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2014, directed by Taymor with original music by Goldenthal.Goldenthal composed original music and soundscapes for the Julie Taymor- directed play Grounded, starring Anne Hathaway at The Public Theater in New York, and was named the recipient of the 1st annualWojciech Kilar Award at the Film Music Festival in Krakow, Poland. In October 2017, the Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia will premiere a trumpet concerto written by Goldenthal for renowned Norwegian Trumpetist, Tine Thing Helseth.

Ma Cong (Choreographer) makes his Broadway debut with M. Butterfly. As a choreographer, Ma has created many original works across the globe. He currently serves as Resident Choreographer of Tulsa Ballet, where he made his choreographic debut in 2004. Since that time, he has created numerous original creations at Houston Ballet, Joffrey Ballet Chicago, Singapore Dance Theater, Queensland Ballet, and many others. His creation Ershter Vals was performed for sold out audiences at the Royal Opera House in London in 2012 and at Kennedy Center in 2015. Also in 2015, he led a choreographic team to create The Crane Calling for the National Ballet of China in Beijing, where he currently serves as Guest Choreographer. His New York City premiere was in 2017 when the Richmond Ballet performed his original creation Lift the Fallen at The Joyce Theater. Ma started his dance career at the Beijing Dance Academy where he trained in the art of Chinese classical dance and received competitive accolades. He graduated with honors and shortly thereafter discovered his love for ballet. Ma danced with The National Ballet of China from 1995 until 1999, when he joined Tulsa Ballet where he quickly rose to the rank of Principal Dancer. Ma is one of the most celebrated artists in the history of the company. Among his many personal and professional achievements, Ma was named one of the "25 to Watch" by Dance Magazine in 2006 for his dancing and choreography works, as well as The Choo-San Goh award in 2007. His work Melodia, was presented in Grand Gala at Pesaro International Choreographic Festival and Miami International Ballet Competition Gala. In 2008, Ma was the winner of the 21st Century Choreographic competition and also received the Audience Favorite Award and received the Editor's Choice Award from Pointe Magazine. In 2010, he choreographed an original piece entitled Calling for Houston Ballet II and was described by Houston's En Pointe as having "swiftly risen to become one of America's most exciting choreographers." In March 2010, ABT principal dancer Michele Wiles performed his work In the Moment at YAGP Grand Gala at City Center New York City. In 2013, Ma was named as one of Joffrey Ballet's Choreographers of Color Award winners.

Paul Steinberg (Scenic Design) is a native of New York. He is also an Arts professor at the NYU Tisch School of The Arts and a fellow of the American Academy in Rome. He has designed sets and costumes for theatres and opera companies in the U.S. and abroad, including Playwrights Horizons, American Repertory Theater, NY Theater Workshop, Public Theater, Classic Stage Company, Goodman Theater, D.C. Shakespeare Theater, Hartford Stage, Intiman Theater, The Metropolitan Opera, The Royal Opera House Covent Garden, English National Opera, Paris Opera, La Scala, Deutsche Oper Berlin, Berlin State Opera, Bavarian State Opera, The Netherlands National Opera, Liceu Barcelona, Norwegian National Opera, Royal Danish Opera, Frankfurt Opera, Cologne Opera, Komische Opera Berlin, Opera Nomori Tokyo, New Israeli Opera, Lithuanian National Opera, San Francisco Opera, Chicago Lyric Opera, Houston Grand Opera, and New York City Opera. His recent theatre credits include Kin for Playwrights Horizon and The Black Eyed for New York Theatre Workshop, both productions directed by Sam Gold. Recent opera credits include Der Rosenkavalier, Falstaff, Un Ballo Un Maschera at The Metropolitan Opera and The Mastersingers of Nuremberg at English National Opera (Winner, Olivier Award for Best Opera Production).

Constance Hoffman (Costume Design) has designed costumes for opera, dance and theatre regionally, internationally, and in New York City. Her credits include collaborations with theatre artists such as Mark Lamos, Julie Taymor, Eliot Feld, and Mikhail Baryshnikov; opera directors Robert Carsen, David Alden, Christopher Alden, Keith Warner; and entertainer Bette Midler. Her work has been seen on many stages in New York City, including The Public Theatre, The New Victory Theatre, Second Stage, The Theatre for a New Audience, Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, The Joyce, and The New York City Opera. On her Broadway debut, she earned a Tony nomination and an Outer Critics Circle Award for her designs for The Green Bird, directed by Julie Taymor. Hoffman's collaborations in opera have taken her to the Glyndebourne Festival Opera, the Paris Opera, the New Israeli Opera in Tel Aviv, the Bayerische Staatsoper in Munich and The Tokyo Opera Nomori, among others. In the United States, she has designed costumes for the San Francisco Opera, the Santa Fe Opera, the Houston Grand Opera, the Los Angeles Opera, the Minnesota Opera, the Portland Opera, the Opera Theatre of St.Louis, the Lincoln Center Festival, and she has had a long association with the Glimmerglass Opera in Cooperstown, New York, whose productions have traveled regularly to the New York City Opera. At the New York City Opera, Hoffman's designs for the critically acclaimed Paul Bunyan, Tosca, and Lizzie Borden have been televised in the "Live from Lincoln Center" broadcasts. Regionally, she has designed in theatres such as the Guthrie, Hartford Stage, Shakespeare Theatre (Washington, DC), The Center Stage in Baltimore, The Alley Theatre in Houston, Goodspeed Musicals and Prince Music Theatre. In addition to her Tony Nomination and Outer Critics Circle Award for The Green Bird in 2000. Hoffman was honored in 2001 with The Theatre Development Fund's Irene Sharaff Young Masters Award, and in 2003, 2007, and 2011 with an invitation to exhibit her work in the Prague Quadrennial. She is currently engaged at the Tisch School of the Arts as an Associate Arts Professor in the Department of Design for Stage and Film, and holds an MFA as an alumna of that program.

Donald Holder's (Lighting Design) Broadway credits include: Anastasia, Oslo, In Transit, She Loves Me, Fiddler On The Roof, The Father, The King and I, On The Twentieth Century, The Bridges Of Madison County, Golden Boy, Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, Ragtime, Movin' Out, The Boy From Oz, Thoroughly Modern Millie, and many others. He has designed over fifty Broadway productions, received two Tony Awards (The Lion King and South Pacific) and twelve Tony nominations. Opera: Othello, Two Boys, The Magic Flute and the upcoming Samson et Delilah and Porgy and Bess at the New York Metropolitan Opera,Carmen for the Chicago Lyric and Houston Grand Opera, Death and The Powers and Moby Dick for the Dallas Opera. Recent television and film projects include "Smash" (NBC Dreamworks), and the feature filmOceans Eight. Mr. Holder is a graduate of the Yale School of Drama, and a Professor of Lighting Design at Rutgers University.

Will Pickens (Sound Design) is proud to be making his Broadway design debut. Recently he has worked on the Broadway productions of Indecent (Cort Theater), Dames at Sea (Helen Hayes), Honeymoon in Vegas (Nederlander Theatre), The Realistic Joneses (Lyceum Theatre), Bronx Bombers (Circle In The Square), A Time To Kill (John Golden Theater), Death of a Salesman (Ethel Barrymore Theater), That Championship Season (Bernard B. Jacobs Theater), Importance of Being Earnest, Present Laughter (American Airlines Theater). His Off-Broadway credits include: Othello (New York Theatre Workshop), Smokefall (MCC), Together We Are Making A Poem In Honor Of Life (P.S.142), Alexandria, Empire Travel Agency (Woodshed Collective). Regional: Gabriel Family International Tour, Monsoon Wedding (Berkeley Repertory Theatre), Alexandria, Empire Travel Agency (Woodshed Collective), Apple Family Tetaoligy (European Tour), Dancing Lessons (TheaterWorks Hartford). He is a proud member of USA 829 and TSDCA. www.willpickens.com

Dave Bova's (Wig & Hair Design) Broadway credits include: Bandstand: The New American Musical, Sunset Boulevard (Revival), Violet, The Real Thing. Off-Broadway: Little Miss Sunshine, Here Lies Love, Buried Child, Pericles, What I Did Last Summer, Booty Candy, The Killer, My Name is Asher Lev, Good Person of Szechwan, Romeo and Juliet. Regional: Here Lies Love (Seattle Rep) Marie Antoinette (Steppenwolf Theatre), Hamlet, (The Wilma), Les Misérables, Light in the Piazza (Weston Playhouse). Tours: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Joseph, 42nd Street, Ragtime, Adam's Family, Camelot, Rock of Ages, and Spamalot.

Judy Chin (Makeup Design) has designed makeup for film, television and theatre. Her film credits include Requiem for a Dream, Frida, The Fountain, Blood Diamond, Across the Universe, Synecdoche New York, The Wrestler, BLACK SWAN, The Tempest, Birdman, Bridge of Spies, and the upcoming Mother, among many others. She has designed makeup for "Sex and the City" seasons three through six. Her theatre creditsinclude Golden Child, God of Carnage and Julie Taymor's Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark. She was nominated for a BAFTA Award for Best Makeup in 2011 for BLACK SWAN and was the recipient of the BAFTA Award for Best Makeup in 2002 for Frida, as well as the Hollywood Makeup Artist and Hairstylist Award in 2001 and 2004 for her work on "Sex and the City."

