VIDEO: First Look at Off Broadway-Bound A CLOCKWORK ORANGE!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, direct from a sold-out, award-winning London run, director Alexandra Spencer-Jones's electrifying, critically-acclaimed stage production of A CLOCKWORK ORANGE, based on Anthony Burgess' 1962 literary masterpiece, will have its New York Premiere this fall in a limited Off-Broadway engagement at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street).

Jonno Davies, who led the London cast, will make his New York Stage debut in the lead role of Alex De-Large. Complete cast and creative team will be announced shortly.

Previews begin Saturday, September 2, 2017, with an opening night of Monday, September 25, 2017, for the sixteen-week engagement through January 6, 2018.

A CLOCKWORK ORANGE lures audiences into a glass-edged, testosterone-filled underworld of a dystopian future. The explosive story of little Alex and his rebellious gang of Droogs is a ground-breaking classic of orgiastic ultra-violence and sexuality. As hauntingly relevant today as when Burgess' book first published in 1962, and when Stanley Kubrick's ground-breaking film caused a stir in 1971, A CLOCKWORK ORANGE is an unapologetic celebration of the human condition.

The stage production previously played a sold-out engagement at London's Park Theatre in February 2017, after a run at the Soho Theater in 2012. Davies' performance was called "without a doubt one of the standout lead performances of the year," by Broadway World UK. His other recent credits include Olivier Award-nominated Shakespeare in Love at Noel Coward Theatre, Dracula at Edinburgh Festival and the hit 20th Century Fox spy film Kingsman: The Secret Service.

