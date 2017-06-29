UPDATE: GoFundMe Campaign Supporting KINKY BOOTS Star Eric Summers Nearly Fully Funded

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, Broadway star Eric LaJuan Summers is fighting for his life in a New York hospital after developing chemotherapy-induced pneumonia. Eric was recently diagnosed with multiple myeloma while starring in Kinky Boots at the Hirschfeld Theatre.

On June 26, a family friend launched a GoFundMe campaign to provide financial relief for Summers and his family, who are uprooting their lives to NYC in order to take care of Eric full time. Between the rent, transportation, rehab and medical bills, Eric's family is struggling to stay afloat.

In less than 3 days, the campaign is nearly fully funded, with more than $54k of $60k goal raised. Donators have made comments such as "You are powerful" and "[Summers is] a member of our beloved theatre community who needs our help. More than ever, we need to stand with one another and have each other's backs."

Learn how you can help at www.gofundme.com/eric-l-summers.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

