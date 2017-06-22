BWW Morning Brief June 22nd, 2017 - 1984 Opens on Broadway and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - June 21, 2017

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this month, Broadway might be celebrating a successful season, but casting directors still are not pleased with their standing in the theatre community. After weeks of campaigning for healthcare and other benefits, The Teamsters Local 817 has reportedly received threatening letters from the Broadway League. The union just released the following statement:. (more...)

2) Christopher Ashley-Directed DIANA to Make Royal Entrance on Broadway?

by BWW News Desk - June 21, 2017

The New York Post has reported that a new musical based on the life of the late Princess Diana will make its royal entrance on Broadway next year.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Audra McDonald, Martha Plimpton in Sensual New Trailer for HELLO AGAIN

by Movies News Desk - June 21, 2017

Below, check out an all-new steamy trailer for HELLO AGAIN, starring six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Emily Skinner Performs POOR UNFORTUNATE SOULS at The Muny

by BWW News Desk - June 21, 2017

BroadwayWorld has a first look at The Muny Production of THE LITTLE MERMAID. Check out the video below!. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Jason Gotay, Emily Skinner, and Emma Degerstedt and More in Highlights from The Muny's THE LITTLE MERMAID

by BWW News Desk - June 21, 2017

BroadwayWorld has a first look at The Muny Production of THE LITTLE MERMAID. Check out the video below!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- Horton Foote's THE TRAVELING LADY opens this evening at Cherry Lane.

- Siblings Tim Daly and Tyne Daly star together in DOWNSTAIRS at Dorset...

- And 1984, starring Olivia Wilde, Tom Sturridge and Reed Birney, opens tonight on Broadway!

BWW Exclusive: See Andrew Lloyd Webber's current Broadway casts unite at their Sing for Hope piano!

Madison Mitchell, Andrew Wilson and company.

Photo by Jessica Fallon Gordon

#ThrowbackThursday: Get ready for tonight's first bows with a clip from the 1984 film version of George Orwell's 1984...

Set Your DVR... for Tony winner Laura Benanti guest co-hosting on CBS's THE TALK today!

What we're geeking out over: That the DOWNTON ABBEY movie will begin production next year!

What we're watching: National Theatre Live's new trailer for its upcoming ANGELS IN AMERICA broadcasts!

Social Butterfly: Watch Broadway Bares strip down the patriarchy in Strip U's feminist studies class!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Cyndi Lauper, who turns 64 today!

Cyndi Lauper became the first solo woman to win a Tony Award for Best Original Score for KINKY BOOTS in 2013. She is currently teaming with playwright and TV writer Kim Rosenstock on a musical adaptation of WORKING GIRL. As a pop icon, Lauper has sold more than 50 million albums; she won a Grammy for Best New Artist with her first album "She's So Unusual," which also made her first female in history with four, top-five singles from a debut album. Since then, she has released ten additional albums and was recently inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Her music will soon be featured in Broadway's SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS musical.

Jerry Mitchell and Cyndi Lauper at KINKY BOOTS' TDF HONORS concert earlier this year. Photo by Jeremy Daniel.

