Photo Coverage: Andrew Lloyd Webber Casts Unite to Sing for Hope!

Jun. 21, 2017  

Now celebrating its 10th Anniversary, Sing for Hope has created the country's largest annual public arts project, reaching an estimated 2 million New Yorkers annually across the five boroughs. This summer marks the placement of the 400th artist-designed piano to date. Cast members from CATS, School of Rock - The Musical, and The Phantom of The Opera combined forces to design and paint a special Andrew Lloyd Webber piano.

Just yesterday, the three casts hosted a sing-along featuring, "Mr. Mistoffelees" from CATS, "Teacher's Pet" from School of Rock, and "The Music of the Night" from The Phantom of the Opera. All three companies then joined forces to sing "Any Dream Will Do" from Andrew Lloyd Webber's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

BroadwayWorld was there for the special day and you can check out photos below!

Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon

high res photos

Photo Coverage: Andrew Lloyd Webber Casts Unite to Sing for Hope!
Sing For Hope Piano

Photo Coverage: Andrew Lloyd Webber Casts Unite to Sing for Hope!
Sing For Hope Piano

Photo Coverage: Andrew Lloyd Webber Casts Unite to Sing for Hope!
Cast Members from School of Rock

Photo Coverage: Andrew Lloyd Webber Casts Unite to Sing for Hope!
Cast Members from School of Rock

Photo Coverage: Andrew Lloyd Webber Casts Unite to Sing for Hope!
Cast Members from School of Rock

Photo Coverage: Andrew Lloyd Webber Casts Unite to Sing for Hope!
Cast Members from School of Rock

Photo Coverage: Andrew Lloyd Webber Casts Unite to Sing for Hope!
Madison Mitchell, Andrew Wilson, and William Waldrop

Photo Coverage: Andrew Lloyd Webber Casts Unite to Sing for Hope!
Madison Mitchell, Andrew Wilson, and William Waldrop

Photo Coverage: Andrew Lloyd Webber Casts Unite to Sing for Hope!
Cast Members from School of Rock

Photo Coverage: Andrew Lloyd Webber Casts Unite to Sing for Hope!
Cast Members from School of Rock

Photo Coverage: Andrew Lloyd Webber Casts Unite to Sing for Hope!
Cast Members from School of Rock

Photo Coverage: Andrew Lloyd Webber Casts Unite to Sing for Hope!
Cast Members from School of Rock

Photo Coverage: Andrew Lloyd Webber Casts Unite to Sing for Hope!
Cast Members from School of Rock

Photo Coverage: Andrew Lloyd Webber Casts Unite to Sing for Hope!
Cast Members from School of Rock

Photo Coverage: Andrew Lloyd Webber Casts Unite to Sing for Hope!
Cast Members from School of Rock

Photo Coverage: Andrew Lloyd Webber Casts Unite to Sing for Hope!
Paul A. Schaefer

Photo Coverage: Andrew Lloyd Webber Casts Unite to Sing for Hope!
Paul A. Schaefer

Photo Coverage: Andrew Lloyd Webber Casts Unite to Sing for Hope!
Paul A. Schaefer

Photo Coverage: Andrew Lloyd Webber Casts Unite to Sing for Hope!
Cast members from School of Rock and Phantom of the Opera

Photo Coverage: Andrew Lloyd Webber Casts Unite to Sing for Hope!
Paul A. Schaefer

Photo Coverage: Andrew Lloyd Webber Casts Unite to Sing for Hope!
William Waldrop

Photo Coverage: Andrew Lloyd Webber Casts Unite to Sing for Hope!
Madison Mitchell, Andrew Wilson, and William Waldrop

Photo Coverage: Andrew Lloyd Webber Casts Unite to Sing for Hope!
Madison Mitchell and Andrew Wilson

Photo Coverage: Andrew Lloyd Webber Casts Unite to Sing for Hope!
Madison Mitchell, Andrew Wilson, and William Waldrop

Photo Coverage: Andrew Lloyd Webber Casts Unite to Sing for Hope!
Madison Mitchell and Andrew Wilson

Photo Coverage: Andrew Lloyd Webber Casts Unite to Sing for Hope!
Madison Mitchell, Andrew Wilson, and William Waldrop

Photo Coverage: Andrew Lloyd Webber Casts Unite to Sing for Hope!
Cast members from School of Rock and The Phantom of the Opera

Photo Coverage: Andrew Lloyd Webber Casts Unite to Sing for Hope!
Cast members from School of Rock and Cats

Photo Coverage: Andrew Lloyd Webber Casts Unite to Sing for Hope!
Cast members from School of Rock and The Phantom of the Opera

Photo Coverage: Andrew Lloyd Webber Casts Unite to Sing for Hope!
Cast members from School of Rock and The Phantom of the Opera

Photo Coverage: Andrew Lloyd Webber Casts Unite to Sing for Hope!
Cast members from School of Rock and The Phantom of the Opera

Photo Coverage: Andrew Lloyd Webber Casts Unite to Sing for Hope!
Cast members from School of Rock, Cats and The Phantom of the Opera


Related Articles

From This Author Jessica Fallon Gordon

Jessica Fallon Gordon

  • Photo Coverage: Andrew Lloyd Webber Casts Unite to Sing for Hope!
  • Photo Coverage: Angela Lansbury & Cast Take Bows in Acting Company's THE CHALK GARDEN
  • Photo Coverage: Playwrights Horizons Celebrates Opening Night of BELLA: AN AMERICAN TALL TALE
  • Photo Coverage: Casting Directors Take to the Streets to Rally for Union Contracts
  • Photo Coverage: Tony Nominees Celebrate the Special Honorees of 2017!
  • BWW Exclusive: TAILS OF BROADWAY- Ana Villafane Gets on Her Feet with Ollie!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com