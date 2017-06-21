Photo Coverage: Andrew Lloyd Webber Casts Unite to Sing for Hope!

Now celebrating its 10th Anniversary, Sing for Hope has created the country's largest annual public arts project, reaching an estimated 2 million New Yorkers annually across the five boroughs. This summer marks the placement of the 400th artist-designed piano to date. Cast members from CATS, School of Rock - The Musical, and The Phantom of The Opera combined forces to design and paint a special Andrew Lloyd Webber piano.

Just yesterday, the three casts hosted a sing-along featuring, "Mr. Mistoffelees" from CATS, "Teacher's Pet" from School of Rock, and "The Music of the Night" from The Phantom of the Opera. All three companies then joined forces to sing "Any Dream Will Do" from Andrew Lloyd Webber's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

BroadwayWorld was there for the special day and you can check out photos below!

Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon



