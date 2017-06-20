Photo Flash: Big Brother Is Watching... Get a First Look at Reed Birney, Tom Sturridge and Olivia Wilde in 1984 on Broadway

Broadway's 1984, starring Olivia Wilde, Tom Sturridge and Reed Birney, opens on Broadway on Thursday, June 22 at the Hudson Theatre. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the stars onstage below!

One of the most widely referenced and best known fiction titles of all time, 1984 has sold over 30 million copies worldwide and has been translated into more than 65 languages, surging again this year to the top of the bestselling lists in the wake of "fake news" and "alternative facts."

Now, Robert Icke and Duncan Macmillan have adapted the novel into a chilling theatrical event as we watch the iconic characters of Winston, Julia and O'Brien-played respectively by the extraordinary trio of Tony Award nominee Tom Sturridge, Olivia Wilde in her Broadway debut, and Tony Award winner Reed Birney - negotiate a world that believes, as the novel boldly exclaims: War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength.

Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes

