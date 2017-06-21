VIDEO: Jason Gotay, Emily Skinner, and Emma Degerstedt and More in Highlights from The Muny's THE LITTLE MERMAID

Click Here for More Articles on THE MUNY

BroadwayWorld has a first look at The Muny Production of THE LITTLE MERMAID. Check out the video below!

This talented ensemble includes Jordan Beall, Stephanie Bissonnette, Joseph Fierberg, Emma Gassett, Berklea Going, Marina Kondo, Matthew Aaron Liotine, Alex Miller, Halle Morse, Kenneth Michael Murray, JJ Niemann, Commodore Primous, Scarlett Walker and Brion Watson. The company will also be joined by the Muny kid and teen youth ensembles. They join the previously announced Emma Degerstedt (Ariel), Jason Gotay (Prince Eric), Emily Skinner (Ursula), Jerry Dixon (King Triton), James T. Lane (Sebastian), Jeffrey Schecter (Scuttle), Richard B. Watson (Grimsby), Spencer Jones (Flounder), Kevin Zak (Flotsam), Will Porter (Jetsam).

An outstanding design team leads this production with scenic design by Michael Schweikardt, costume design by Robin L. McGee, lighting design by Nathan W. Scheuer, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Matthew Young, wig design by John Metzner, with production stage manager Larry Smiglewski.

As previously announced, direction is by Marcia Milgrom Dodge, with choreography by Josh Walden and music direction by Charlie Alterman.

Set in a magical kingdom beneath the sea, Disney's smash-hit The Little Mermaid tells the tale of headstrong Princess Ariel and her dreams of the world up above. Defying her father, she risks gadgets and gizmos aplenty to chase her dreams no matter the consequences. Featuring splashy sidekicks, a villainous sea witch and a romance as deep as the ocean, this Muny aquatic adventure will leave the entire family happy as a clam.

Season tickets are now available. Single tickets will be available beginning May 8.

The seven shows in the 2017 Muny season are: Jesus Christ Superstar (June 12-18), Disney's The Little Mermaid (June 20-29), A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (July 5-11), All Shook Up (July 13-19), The Unsinkable Molly Brown (July 21-27), A Chorus Line (July 29-August 4), and Newsies (August 7-13).

