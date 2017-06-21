Christopher Ashley-Directed DIANA to Make Royal Entrance on Broadway?

The New York Post has reported that a new musical based on the life of the late Princess Diana will make its royal entrance to Broadway next year.

DIANA directed by Tony Award-winner Christopher Ashley, will be part of this year's Reading Festival at New York Stage and Film at Vassar College, with music and lyrics by David Bryan and book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro. Broadway producers are expected to be in attendance. A three week workshop will follow this fall at La Jolla Playhouse.

DiPietro told the NY Post that he got the idea for the musical while reading 'The Diana Chronicles:' "She was a blue blood, she was beautiful and she was a virgin, which was hard to find in 1980s London," DiPietro says. "She was manipulated, used and misunderstood, but she rose to the occasion and then used her popularity to gain power. The royals never thought this uneducated woman could accomplish what she did. I thought she'd make a wonderful lead character in a musical."

The musical will center on the royal marriage. Other characters in the play will include Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth and Camilla Bowles. Casting is currently underway with plans to find a "fresh face" to take on the titular role. Bryan's score is described as a mix of '80's pop, punk rock, classical and traditional musical theater. Among the songs will be "A Pretty Girl in a Pretty Dress", which explains the moment that Diana realized her unique grace and charm could capture the adoration of the British people, and the world.

DiPietro also hints that a Broadway production of the show would include extravagant and luxurious sets and costumes. "This is a woman who used style and fashion to gain power," he jokes. "We won't skimp!"

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

