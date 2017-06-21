VIDEO: Watch the Woman of Broadway Bares Roar in 'Feminist Studies'

At Broadway Bares 2017, the patriarchy was stripped apart in Strip U's feminist studies class, which lifted the audience into a rousing frenzy to deliver the loudest cheers of the night. With J. Harrison Ghee as its gender-nonconforming guide, the number celebrated the historical fight of women - from suffragettes to American women who worked in factories and shipyards during World War II to the rise of Pantsuit Nation.



Choreographed by John Alix, the fiery performance of 20 women was backed by larger-than-life images of women through years standing up and speaking out before landing on a modern-day protest sign that declared, "The Future is Female."



Produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Broadway Bares: Strip U raised $1,568,114 in two performances on June 18, 2017 at New York City's Hammerstein Ballroom.

