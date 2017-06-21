NBC Exec Says DOWNTON ABBEY Movie to Begin Production in 2018

Speaking to the Associated Press at Singapore's launch of "Downton Abbey: The Exhibition," Michael Edelstein, president of NBCUniversal International Studios confirmed reports that a big screen adaptation of DOWNTON ABBY will begin production in 2018.

"There's a movie in the works. It's been in the works for some time," Edelstein told the Associated Press. "We are working on getting the script right and then we've got to figure out how to get the [cast] together. Because as you know, people go on and do other things. But we're hopeful to make a movie sometime next year."

The popular PBS Masterpiece series, which ended its run in 2015, followed the lives of the Crawley family and their servants throughout the early part of the 20th Century. Created by Julian Fellowes, the cast included Laura Carmichael, HARRY Hadden-Patton, Michelle Dockery Matthew Goode, Sophia McShera, Joanne Froggatt, Brendan Coyle, Rob James-Collier, Jim Carter, Maggie Smith and Hugh Bonneville.

