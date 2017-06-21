VIDEO: Audra McDonald, Martha Plimpton in Sensual New Trailer for HELLO AGAIN

SPEAKproductions, in association with TBD Productions and Martian Entertainment, have just released a sneak peek at the first trailer for HELLO AGAIN, starring six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald. The highly anticipated film adaptation of Michael John LaChiusa's musical. HELLO AGAIN chases 10 fleeting love affairs across 10 periods in New York City history. The pursued becomes pursuer as they spin through daisy-chained vignettes that come together in one soulful circle. The ensemble cast features six-time Tony Award winner McDonald, Emmy Award-winner and Tony nominee Martha Plimpton, Emmy and Drama Desk nominee T.R. Knight, Rumer Willis, Cheyenne Jackson, SAG Award-winner and Grammy nominee Jenna Ushkowitz, Teen Choice Award-winner Tyler Blackburn, Sam Underwood, Nolan Gerard Funk and Al Calderon. HELLO AGAIN, directed by Tom Gustafson, features a screenplay by Cory Krueckeberg and music and lyrics by Michael John LaChiusa.



Inspired by Arthur Schnitzler's 1896 controversial play, Der Reigen, and the classic 1950 Max Ophuls film La Ronde, the film HELLO AGAIN is based on the Michael John LaChiusa stage musical of the same name. HELLO AGAIN was first presented on stage by Lincoln Center Theatre in 1994 featuring John Cameron Mitchell, Donna Murphy, Malcolm Gets, Carolee Carmello, Michael Park, Michelle Pawk, John Dossett and Judy Blazer.

About the film: Where does sex end and love begin? When do fantasy and reality diverge? Bringing together stars of stage and screen, Tom Gustafson (Were the World Mine, Mariachi Gringo) returns to Inside Out with the highly anticipated gender-bending film adaptation of Michael LaChiusa's 1994 musical, Hello Again, inspired by Arthur Schnitzler's 1897 landmark play Der Reigen and Max Ophu?ls's subsequent Oscar-nominated film, La Ronde. From 1901 to the present, Hello Again presents a series of ten vignettes in which ten characters pair up in various configurations and time periods, with a panoply of sexual proclivities.

Starting this week, HELLO AGAIN is featured in international film festival screenings and regional theatre-hosted sneak peek events across the U.S. and beyond including:

June 20 Lovers Film Festival, Torino, Italy (Closing Night Film)

June 22 Frameline 41 @ The Castro Theatre, San Francisco, CA

July 11 Outfest Los Angeles @ The DGA, Los Angeles, CA

July 14 - 23 Maine International Film Festival, Waterville, ME

August Jecheon International Music & Film Festival, Jecheon, South Korea

