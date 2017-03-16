BROADWAY SINGS LADY GAGA to Feature Nick Adams, Claybourne Elder, Liz Larsen, and Lesli Margherita

The acclaimed Broadway Sings concert series will present its 15th installment on February 6 at 8pm, honoring pop superstar Lady Gaga . The one-night-only concert will feature completely new arrangements of the hits of the eccentric singer, accompanied by a 14-piece orchestra playing original orchestrations.

The concert will feature the talents of Nick Adams (Priscilla, Queen of the Desert), Claybourne Elder (Sunday in the Park With George), Taylor Frey (How to Succeed), Kathryn Gallagher (Spring Awakening), Nathan Lee Graham (The Wild Party), Eric Michael Krop (Godspell), Liz Larsen (Beautiful), Corey Mach (Hands on a Hardbody), Julia Mattison (Godspell), Lesli Margherita (Matilda the Musical), Jeremy Pope (Invisible Thread), A.J. Shively (Bright Star), Shayna Steele (Rent), Lavon Fisher Wilson (Chicago), and more to be announced.

The concert will give tribute to this groundbreaking artist and her greatest songs, including "Born This Way", "Poker Face, "Bad Romance", and "Paparazzi". The music will be orchestrated and arranged by Joshua Stephen Kartes.

Lady Gaga's global album and single sales total over 170 million; she is one of the best-selling musicians of all time. She has twelve Guinness World Records, three Brit Awards, six Grammy Awards, one Golden Globe Award, and named Billboard's Woman of the Year in 2015. She is also widely known for her social activism and philanthropic work, including LGBTQ rights and youth empowerment.

Broadway Sings Lady Gaga, produced and directed by Corey Mach (Invisible Thread, Wicked), will celebrate the success and talent of this influential, spectacular artist. More information about the series can be found online: www.broadwaysingsconcert.com or @BroadwaySings.

For tickets to the show, visit http://highlineballroom.com. Highline Ballroom is located at 431 W 16th Street. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 day of show, or $20 with a student ID (at the door only). VIP tickets are also available for $65. All performers are subject to change.

