BEAUTY AND THE BEAST's Emma Watson Shares 'I Would Love to Do a Sequel!'

On the red carpet at the New York City premiere of her new film THE CIRCLE this week, Emma Watson spoke with Access Hollywood about the mega-success of Disney's live-action BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, and reveals she would be up for a sequel! "I would love to do a sequel," says the actress. "I always thought that Belle would become a teacher and she would run the library in the castle and open it up to the village. This was where I was going." Watch the interview in full below!







Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is now in theaters and is a live-action re-telling of the studio's animated classic which refashions the classic characters from the tale as old as time for a contemporary audience, staying true to the original music while updating the score with several new songs. The film has already earned over $1 billion at the global box office.

"Beauty and the Beast" is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is TAKEN prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle's enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast's hideous exterior and realize the kind heart and soul of the true Prince within. The film stars: Emma Watson as Belle; Dan Stevens as the Beast; Luke Evans as Gaston, the handsome, but shallow villager who woos Belle; Oscar® winnerKevin Kline as Maurice, BELLE'S eccentric, but lovable father; Josh Gad as Lefou, Gaston's long-suffering aide-de-camp; Golden Globe® nominee Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, the candelabra; Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza, the harpsichord; Oscar nominee Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, the mantel clock; and two-time Academy Award® winner Emma Thompson as the teapot, Mrs. Potts.

Directed by Oscar winner Bill Condon based on the 1991 animated film, "Beauty and the Beast" is produced by Mandeville Films' David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman, with eight-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken, who won two Academy Awards® (Best Original Score and Best Song) for the 1991 animated film, providing the score, which will include new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as several new songs written by Menken and three-time Oscar winnerTim Rice.

Image courtesy of Walt Disney

Video courtesy of Access Hollywood

