Audra McDonald Kicks Off 2017 Tour, Featuring Will Swenson, Tonight in California

Six-time Tony winner and recent star of Broadway's SHUFFLE ALONG Audra McDonald kicks off her 2017 tour tonight; two stops will feature her husband - fellow stage vet Will Swenson.

McDonald will hit cities in California, Arizona, New York, Florida and Oklahoma in the New Year so far.

Scroll down for the dates!

TONIGHT, January 27, 2017

Audra McDonald with Will Swenson

Hoffman Theatre

Walnut Creek, CA

January 28, 2017

An Evening with Audra McDonald

(with special guest Will Swenson, featuring Seth Rudetsky as pianist and host)

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Scottsdale, AZ

February 5, 2017

An Afternoon with Audra McDonald

Vassar College

Poughkeepsie, NY

February 11, 2017

New World Symphony Gala

Miami, FL

March 12, 2017

Audra McDonald in Concert

Jacoby Symphony Hall

Jacksonville, FL

April 2, 2017

Audra McDonald in Concert

OCCC Visual & Performing Arts Center Theater

Oklahoma City, OK

McDonald's other Broadway credits include LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL (she will be returning to this role in the West End this year), The Gershwins' PORGY AND BESS, 110 IN THE SHADE, A RAISIN IN THE SUN, RAGTIME, MASTER CLASS and CAROUSEL. The actress was honored with the National Medal of Arts this fall.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

