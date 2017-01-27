Audra McDonald Kicks Off 2017 Tour, Featuring Will Swenson, Tonight in California
Six-time Tony winner and recent star of Broadway's SHUFFLE ALONG Audra McDonald kicks off her 2017 tour tonight; two stops will feature her husband - fellow stage vet Will Swenson.
McDonald will hit cities in California, Arizona, New York, Florida and Oklahoma in the New Year so far.
Scroll down for the dates!
TONIGHT, January 27, 2017
Audra McDonald with Will Swenson
Hoffman Theatre
Walnut Creek, CA
January 28, 2017
An Evening with Audra McDonald
(with special guest Will Swenson, featuring Seth Rudetsky as pianist and host)
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Scottsdale, AZ
February 5, 2017
An Afternoon with Audra McDonald
Vassar College
Poughkeepsie, NY
February 11, 2017
New World Symphony Gala
Miami, FL
March 12, 2017
Audra McDonald in Concert
Jacoby Symphony Hall
Jacksonville, FL
April 2, 2017
Audra McDonald in Concert
OCCC Visual & Performing Arts Center Theater
Oklahoma City, OK
McDonald's other Broadway credits include LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL (she will be returning to this role in the West End this year), The Gershwins' PORGY AND BESS, 110 IN THE SHADE, A RAISIN IN THE SUN, RAGTIME, MASTER CLASS and CAROUSEL. The actress was honored with the National Medal of Arts this fall.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride