Ariana Grande's Manchester Benefit Concert to be Broadcast and Livestreamed

In addition to previously announced broadcast platforms FreeForm and ABC, Entertainment Weekly is reporting that Ariana Grande's Manchester Benefit Concert will also be livestreamed online, and broadcast on the BBC.

The concert will be streamed on Twitter, as well as on Grande's Youtube and Facebook pages.

MTV will also livestream the event at http://www.mtv.com/one-love-manchester/live. It will begin at 6:55 p.m. BST/1:55 p.m. EST.

Viewers are encouraged to donate to the We Love Manchester fund at http://www.redcross.org.uk/love.

Grande will be joined by other artists such as Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Niall Horan and Take That. The show, titled the "One Love Manchester" show, will be held at the Old Trafford cricket grounds and those who were at the Manchester Arena concert were being offered free tickets by Grande.

In a statement after the attack, Grande said:

"We will not quit or operate in fear. We won't let this divide us. We won't let hate win... Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before."

The ONE LOVE Manchester event will start on Sunday at 7 p.m. U.K. time/2 p.m. ET and raise money for the victims of the bomb attack.

