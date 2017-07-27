Andrea McArdle to Headline The Gateway Playhouse's Grand Reopening Gala

Jul. 27, 2017  

Tony nominee Andrea McArdle, Broadway's Original "Annie", will open the newly renovated Gateway Playhouse on Saturday Evening August 19, 2017 at 7:30pm.

The Gala Opening Event will include photo opportunities, as well as an after show reception hosted by Fitzpatrick's Deli and Steakhouse with Ms. McArdle. Seating is extremely limited!

Andrea became the youngest performer ever to be nominated for a Tony Award as Best Lead Actress in a Musical. She also received the Theater World and Outer Critics Circle Awards for her performance and went on to star in the show when it was produced on London's West End.

Other Broadway Credits include: "JERRY"S GIRLS" alongside Carol Channing and Leslie Uggams, "STARLIGHT EXPRESS" (Ashley the Smoking Car), "STATE FAIR"(Margy Frake), "LES MISERABLES"(Fantine), and "Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST"(Belle). She toured nationally starring as Sally Bowles in "CABARET" and as Eponine in "LES MISERABLES".

For more about the gala and The Gateway Playhouse, visit www.gatewaybythebay.org.


