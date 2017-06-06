Alfie Boe Joins The Who's Pete Townshend's 'Classic Quadrophenia' Tour in U.S.

It was announced today that The Who's Pete Townshend is transporting Classic Quadrophenia to U.S. audiences this September for a series of four special performances featuring music legends Pete Townshend, Billy Idol, and acclaimed tenor and musical theater star Alfie Boe. Boe most recently starred on Broadway in FINDING NEVERLAND. Additional Broadway credits include 2016's LES MISERABLES and 2003's LA BOHEME.

The Who's historic rock opera Quadrophenia was originally released as an extensive double album in 1973 and has stood the test of time as a conceptual work honoring the Mod movement. The album, later turned into a feature film and theatrical production, follows an angst-ridden young man in London who creates a new life for himself as a member of the Mods.

Pete Townshend's Classic Quadrophenia

Saturday, September 2 Lenox, MA Tanglewood Saturday, September 9 New York, NY Metropolitan Opera House Sunday, September 10 New York, NY Metropolitan Opera House Saturday, September 16 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre

Photo credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon

