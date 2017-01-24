2016 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards Winners Announced - Patti LuPone, Ethan Slater, Alex Weisman and More!

Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Chicago winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!

Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.

And the winners are....

Best Actor in a Musical or Revue (Resident Equity)

Frankie Leo Bennett - In The Heights - Porchlight Music Theater

Best Actor in a Musical or Revue (Resident Non-Equity)

Wil Wilhelm - Rent - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre

Best Actor in a Play (Resident Equity)

Alex Weisman - Hand to God - Victory Gardens

Best Actor in a Play (Resident Non-Equity)

Chazie Bly - Skooby Don't - Hell in a Handbag Productions

Best Actor in a Touring Production

Ethan Slater - SpongeBob The Musical - Oriental

Best Actress in a Musical or Revue (Resident Equity)

Patti LuPone - War Paint - Goodman Theatre

Best Actress in a Musical or Revue (Resident Non-Equity)

Anne Arza - Guys and Dolls - Music on Stage

Best Actress in a Play (Resident Equity)

Shannon Mayhall - Death of a Salesman - Williams Street Rep

Best Actress in a Play (Resident Non-Equity)

Sophie Kaegi - A Christmas Carol - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre

Best Actress in a Touring Production

Candace Quarrels - The Book of Mormon - PrivateBank Theatre

Best Choreography (Resident Equity)

Chris Carter and Brenda Didier - In The Heights - Porchlight Music Theatre

Best Choreography (Resident Non-Equity)

Annie Jo Ermel - Heathers: The Musical - Up and Coming Theatre

Best Costume Design (Resident Equity)

Catherine Zuber - War Paint - Goodman Theatre

Best Costume Design (Resident Non-Equity)

Kate Setzer Kamphausen - Skooby Don't - Hell in a Handbag Productions

Best Direction of a Musical or Revue (Resident Equity)

Brenda Didier - In The Heights - Porchlight Music Theatre

Best Direction of a Musical or Revue (Resident Non-Equity)

Jason Harrington - Heathers: The Musical - Up and Coming Theatre

Best Direction of a Play (Resident Equity)

Gary Griffin - Hand To God - Victory Gardens

Best Direction of a Play (Resident Non-Equity)

Debra Goldman - Noises Off - Big Deal Productions

Best Ensemble (Resident)

42nd Street - Fremont Street Theater Company

Best Lighting Design (Resident Equity)

Kevin Adams - The SpongeBob Musical - Oriental Theatre

Best Lighting Design (Resident Non-Equity)

Mason Delman - Heathers: The Musical - Up and Coming Theatre

Best Musical Direction (Resident Equity)

Tom Vendafreddo - West Side Story - Paramount Center for the Arts Theatre

Best Musical Direction (Resident Non-Equity)

Jeremy Ramey - Bette Live at the Continental Baths - Hell in a Handbag Productions

Best New Work/New Adaptation (Resident)

Pushcart Tony: The Life of Anton Cermak - Tesseract Theatre Ensemble

Best Revival of a Musical (Resident Equity)

West Side Story - Paramount Center for the Arts Theatre

Best Revival of a Musical (Resident Non-Equity)

42nd Street - Fremont Street Theater Company

Best Revival of a Play (Resident Equity)

The Glass Menagerie - The Hypocrites

Best Revival of a Play (Resident Non-Equity)

Noises Off - Big Deal Productions

Best Revue (Resident)

Smokey Joe's Cafe - Drury Lane Oakbrook

Best Scenic Design (Resident Equity)

Lizzie Bracken - Burning Bluebeard - The Hypocrites

Best Scenic Design (Resident Non-Equity)

Brad Caleb Lee - Skooby Don't - Hell in a Handbag Productions

Best Sound Design (Resident Equity)

Robert Gilmartin - Man of La Mancha - Marriott Theatre

Best Sound Design (Resident Non-Equity)

Alec Kinastowski - Heathers: The Musical - Up and Coming Theatre

Best Special Theatrical Event

Bette Live at the Continental Baths - Hell in a Handbag Productions

Best Theater Production for Young Audiences

Winnie the Pooh - Highland Park Players

Best Touring Production

The Book of Mormon - Cadillac

BroadwayHD is exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this year's awards, representing a record-breaking 75 theater regions. Voters participating in this year's awards receive special offers and subscription opportunities to BroadwayHD, whose co-branding will extend through the voting and winners announcements.

Since its launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway to fans old and new, anytime and anywhere. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering viewers an unprecedented Broadway experience and access to exclusive live streams. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited access to an on-demand library of over 160 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes-or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen."

In June of 2016, BroadwayHD made history with the live stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's "She Loves Me," marking the first-ever Broadway live stream. On January 14, BroadwayHD will live stream Roundabout Theatre Company's "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical."

