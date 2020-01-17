Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)

Grasan Kingsberry - IN THE HEIGHTS - Music Theatre Wichita i??i??i??i??i??i??i??i??

Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Delno Ebie - LIVING ON LOVE - Kechi Playhouse

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)

Julia Faust - Forbidden Broadway - Roxy's Downtown

Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Claire Wehry - FUN HOME - Wichita Community Theater

Best Musical (non-professional)

FUN HOME - Wichita Community Theater

Best Musical (professional)

IN THE HEIGHTS - Music Theatre Wichita

Best Play (non-professional)

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Wichita Community Theatre

Theater of the Year

Music Theatre Wichita

